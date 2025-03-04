print-icon
Cory Booker Admits To Orchestrating Dem Propaganda After Musk Floats Free Cybertruck

by Tyler Durden
On Tuesday, X user 'Western Lensman' posted a video of 22 Democrat Senators releasing identical propaganda videos in response to claims by President Trump, prompting conservatives to ask who was behind the astroturf'd campaign.

When people began asking questions, Elon Musk offered to 'buy a Cybertruck for anyone [who] can provide proof of who wrote this particular piece of propaganda."

Which X user and deep-dive researcher @CodeMonkeyZ quickly uncovered as - Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ):

Booker then fessed up, telling Musk to "Keep your truck."

A well-worn strategy, as we saw from European leaders after Trump booted Zelenskyy from the White House last week.

And remember, this is the same party that hired an ABC producer to literally 'produce' the Jan. 6 hearings in 2022. 

Is anything they do authentic?

