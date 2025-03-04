Cory Booker Admits To Orchestrating Dem Propaganda After Musk Floats Free Cybertruck

On Tuesday, X user 'Western Lensman' posted a video of 22 Democrat Senators releasing identical propaganda videos in response to claims by President Trump, prompting conservatives to ask who was behind the astroturf'd campaign.

So far there are a total of 22 Dem Senators who have released the identical, cringe “Sh*t that ain’t true” video.



Democrats are convinced that “messaging” — not policy — is their problem.



This is apparently their attempt to address that 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IH7p5u7w8S — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

BREAKING - 3 democrat Senators Schumer, Warren, and Booker have been caught plagiarizing the same script word-for-word. pic.twitter.com/QmjgaiEwyZ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 4, 2025

When people began asking questions, Elon Musk offered to 'buy a Cybertruck for anyone [who] can provide proof of who wrote this particular piece of propaganda."

Now we’re up to 22 Dem senators all doing the same cringe video simultaneously!



I will buy a Cybertruck for anyone can provide proof of who wrote this particular piece of propaganda.



First person to post proof in the replies to this post gets the truck! https://t.co/ILdATEXXTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

Which X user and deep-dive researcher @CodeMonkeyZ quickly uncovered as - Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ):

The propaganda was written by Cory Booker, who is now the chair of the Democrat Strategic Communications Committee. https://t.co/0OAbi0mHGIhttps://t.co/rOVxRcisbE pic.twitter.com/1VpS1XeXOv — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) March 4, 2025

Booker then fessed up, telling Musk to "Keep your truck."

Clearly you are triggered by the truth.



It was me. Keep your truck. https://t.co/Ub99KTjfFa — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 4, 2025

A well-worn strategy, as we saw from European leaders after Trump booted Zelenskyy from the White House last week.

Coordinated messaging strategy is expected.



Ham fisted execution of cringe repetition like this is telling. There is so much wrong here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

And remember, this is the same party that hired an ABC producer to literally 'produce' the Jan. 6 hearings in 2022.

Is anything they do authentic?

* * *

