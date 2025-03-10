Crock Of Sh*t: Dem Rep Jasmine Crockett Says 'Entering USA Illegally Is Not A Crime'

Viewers of MSNBC and CNN have recently noticed more frequent appearances by Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York). With the Democratic Party lacking clear leadership in a rudderless motion—still confused about how many genders—its strategists are testing the waters to determine which unhinged and crazed progressive lawmaker will be the party's new face.

"I have heard from Democratic operatives is that Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez are trying to fill the vacuum created by Harris's loss, the absence of a clear 2028 frontrunner and a coherent agenda," Douglas MacKinnon, a former White House and Pentagon official, recently penned in an op-ed featured in The Hill.

Crockett's latest appearance on far-left conspiracy network MSNBC resulted in a Community Note on X after she claimed: "It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… it's not a crime."

“It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime.” - Rep Jasmine Crockett pic.twitter.com/9tYYEvowlZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

We're sure US Border Czar Tom Homan will have some nice words for Crockett next week, whose misinformation and disinformation about immigration laws are viewed as a crock of shit.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee quickly challenged Crockett's disinformation:

Under federal law, entering the US illegally is a crime punishable by imprisonment (See 8 U.S.C. § 1325). Unlawful entry can lead to both criminal and civil penalties.

It is indeed a crime. pic.twitter.com/n9h9NCLuL2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

So, more power to the Democratic Party, funded by rogue leftist billionaires that want to destroy America. Suppose the left's answer to a new leader is Crockett —or AOC, a self-proclaimed socialist. The more these unhinged liberals speak, the more their popularity wanes, as the shifting Overton Window toward the center-right ushers in a new era of common sense politics, one where a woman can be clearly defined, borders are protected, and law and order upheld across the land.

MacKinnon asked in his op-ed: Are AOC and Jasmine Crockett sabotaging Democrats' 2028 chances?

Rep Jasmine Crockett shares a clip portraying her and AOC physically beating up Republicans pic.twitter.com/U6pya2vxyh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

