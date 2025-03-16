David Sacks Exposes The Real Reason Behind DOGE Derangement Syndrome

During President Donald Trump’s recent joint address to Congress, viewers likely noticed several Democrat lawmakers brandishing signs reading "MUSK STEALS."

Now, we've got nationwide attacks on Tesla dealers.

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks says that this immature display, widely derided by conservatives, provides a revealing glimpse into the Left’s underlying mindset - exposing their belief that they alone should control American taxpayer funds, in opposition to the Trump administration’s clear mandate to eliminate financial waste and abuse across the federal government.

"I was at the State of the Union and up in the balcony. I was looking down at the Democrats holding up these silly little signs and the sign that I saw the most was one that said ‘Musk Steals,’” Sacks began in his Saturday evening interview with Fox News’s Lara Trump. “I really thought about that.

How is Elon stealing? He’s returning money to the Treasury. Then it hit me, they actually have come to believe that this taxpayer money is theirs and by returning it to the Treasury, Elon is stealing from them. That’s my best explanation of why they’re in such hysterical state about this.”

.@DavidSacks: Democrats Hate @DOGE Because They Think Taxpayer Money Belongs to Them



Sacks concluded that Democrats are enraged because Trump, with the support of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is finally delivering on his central campaign promise to drain the swamp.

“But of course, Elon isn’t stealing anything. He is making sure that the federal government is taking good care of our money and that we’re not wasting it, it’s not going to corruption or fraud, and I think that just has the swamp in an absolute tizzy because he, along with president, and at the president's direction, they are draining the swamp."

The Democrats’ opposition to DOGE has grown louder in recent weeks as federal agencies have continued to cuts thousands of jobs and slash tens of billions of dollars in wasteful spending. On Friday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) proposed Senate Amendment 1272 to H.R. 1968, amending a bill to "prohibit the use of appropriated funds by DOGE," but the amendment failed, 52-48. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), a critic of DOGE, was the sole Republican to vote for the measure.

Sen.Joni Ernst (R-IA), who leads the Senate’d DOGE caucus, highlighted this week that DOGE has saved taxpayers $115 billion, amounting to $714 per taxpayer.

“Some of DOGE’s findings include: The Small Business Administration gave out more than $300 million in loans to thousands of children 11 years old and younger,” the senator pointed out.

“Thanks to DOGE, that contract was canceled, now the plants will be watered for free.While DOGE keeps delivering more savings every day, Democrats are more upset by the effort to stop wasteful spending than by the misuse of tax dollars," she added.