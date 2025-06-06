The Day After: Trump 'Not Interested' In Talking As Musk Continues To Make Case Against BBB

After Thursday's grand meltdown between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump over the Big Beautiful Bill, it looked like things were set to simmer down - with Musk posting several things on X that suggested he was open to a path forward, while the Trump White House had scheduled a call with Musk, Politico reported.

On Friday morning, however, it was clear that Trump isn't ready to mend fences - he doesn't want to talk to Musk, and is looking to sell his Tesla - while Musk spent the morning (so far) making clear that Congress needs to fix government spending or America is going to be in a world of hurt.

"I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem," Trump told CNN in a brief phone call. When asked if he had a call with Musk, Trump replied "No. I won’t be speaking to him for a while I guess, but I wish him well."

To recap:

Earlier in the week, Musk came out against the 'Big Beautiful Bill' - which raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, and either raises the deficit by $2.4 trillion, or lowers it by $1.4 trillion - depending on who you believe, and fails to address any of the waste, fraud and abuse found by DOGE.

Thursday morning, Trump was asked about Musk's opposition to the bill, telling reporters on Thursday that he's 'very disappointed in Elon,' and that Musk only opposes the bill because they eliminated electric vehicle tax credits from it.

Trump then suggested he might pull government funding from Musk's companies such as SpaceX, which owns the only operational US spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" -President Donald Trump via Truth Social

Musk went ballistic - announcing he would 'immediately' decommission the Dragon program (which he later walked back Thursday night), proposed a new political party (that's still his pinned post on X), endorsed another Trump impeachment, and said Trump is 'in the Epstein files,' which is why they haven't been released.

Peacemakers emerged - such as former State Department official Mike Benz, who defended Musk and called for the two to patch things up...

Elon Was Always The Secret Weapon Behind Trump 2.0 pic.twitter.com/ii1HBqTKza — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 6, 2025

While two attorneys associated with the Epstein case(s) flatly denied Trump had anything to do with Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.

Just confirming what we already knew. pic.twitter.com/ooZNVwHsjn — C3 (@C_3C_3) June 6, 2025

“The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009... is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let’s just talk."



"[Trump] was very helpful... and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward… pic.twitter.com/u0FKJrWKej — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 6, 2025

On Friday, Musk re-posted the following posts and clips making his case;

"The Federal Government today pays more in interest on the debt than we do in budget for the Department of Defense. We pay $1.2B a year in JUST interest on debt. Total government spending is about $7T. Interest payments are $1.2T. DOD is $800B a year. Total debt is $35T and it… pic.twitter.com/fPg3Xo5dkZ — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 6, 2025

Jesse Watters: “The media said that Musk was the co-president… The media said Trump was doing favors for Elon Musk. Well, if you look at this big, beautiful bill, there’s no favors for Elon Musk in it at all”



pic.twitter.com/9Py3TM5Zkl — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 5, 2025

It’s a borrowing limit. It’s not a function / it’s a rule violated by a weak Congress regularly… https://t.co/4KEkl8aIKz — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 5, 2025

This is why Republicans will likely lose the House in 2026 and then Democrats will spend two years investigating and impeaching President Trump.



Trump and the Republicans in Congress need to deliver. We want budget cuts. We want agencies shut down. We don't want big govt. https://t.co/3T3uheQEyf — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) June 5, 2025

While Trump (as noted above) isn't ready to have a phone call with Musk to hash things out.

Meanwhile, DOGE chief architect Joel Fishback slammed Musk and said he's stepping away from the effort following Musk's comments, Politico reports.

"The truth is that Elon set expectations that he relayed to the president, me, and the country that he did not come close to fulfilling. That’s disappointing, but okay," said Fishback. "What’s not okay is his baseless personal attacks against President Trump."

To be continued...