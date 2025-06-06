print-icon
The Day After: Trump 'Not Interested' In Talking As Musk Continues To Make Case Against BBB

After Thursday's grand meltdown between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump over the Big Beautiful Bill, it looked like things were set to simmer down - with Musk posting several things on X that suggested he was open to a path forward, while the Trump White House had scheduled a call with Musk, Politico reported. 

On Friday morning, however, it was clear that Trump isn't ready to mend fences - he doesn't want to talk to Musk, and is looking to sell his Tesla - while Musk spent the morning (so far) making clear that Congress needs to fix government spending or America is going to be in a world of hurt. 

"I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem," Trump told CNN in a brief phone call. When asked if he had a call with Musk, Trump replied "No. I won’t be speaking to him for a while I guess, but I wish him well."

To recap:

  • Thursday morning, Trump was asked about Musk's opposition to the bill, telling reporters on Thursday that he's 'very disappointed in Elon,' and that Musk only opposes the bill because they eliminated electric vehicle tax credits from it.
  • Trump then suggested he might pull government funding from Musk's companies such as SpaceX, which owns the only operational US spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station. 

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" -President Donald Trump via Truth Social

  • Musk went ballistic - announcing he would 'immediately' decommission the Dragon program (which he later walked back Thursday night), proposed a new political party (that's still his pinned post on X), endorsed another Trump impeachment, and said Trump is 'in the Epstein files,' which is why they haven't been released. 

Peacemakers emerged - such as former State Department official Mike Benz, who defended Musk and called for the two to patch things up...

While two attorneys associated with the Epstein case(s) flatly denied Trump had anything to do with Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.  

On Friday, Musk re-posted the following posts and clips making his case; 

While Trump (as noted above) isn't ready to have a phone call with Musk to hash things out.

Meanwhile, DOGE chief architect Joel Fishback slammed Musk and said he's stepping away from the effort following Musk's comments, Politico reports.

"The truth is that Elon set expectations that he relayed to the president, me, and the country that he did not come close to fulfilling. That’s disappointing, but okay," said Fishback. "What’s not okay is his baseless personal attacks against President Trump."

To be continued...

