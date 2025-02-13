DC Internet Searches For "Criminal Defense Lawyer" & "RICO Law" Erupt As DOGE Drains Swamp

President Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have waged war on the federal bureaucracy by firing thousands of workers across several agencies. On Tuesday, the president signed an executive order to eliminate what he described as "waste and bloat" in the government while imposing strict limits on new hiring. He called it a "critical transformation" of Washington, DC, and framed the move as a necessary step forward for the nation.

The latest data from the New York Times shows at least 9,000 federal workers, including foreign aid workers, inspectors general, Jan. 6 investigators, and diversity, equity and inclusion workers, have been cut from the government:

Targeted for agency dismantling: At least 8,700

D.E.I. workers: At least 280

Jan. 6 and Trump investigators: At least 33

Government watchdogs: At least 22

Other staffers: At least 224

Courts have slowed some of DOGE's firing efforts, but on an agency level, here's what NYT has reported so far:

Upward of 7,000 on leave or fired from USAID

More than 1,700 halted work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

4 fired from FEMA

Trump and Musk have made it clear that USAID will be wound down: "We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper," Musk wrote on X last week.

As Trump and Musk's DOGE continue to drain the DC swamp—and begin dismantling the "off-the-books" shadow government (read: here)—internet search trends for "Criminal Defense Lawyer" and "RICO Laws" have erupted in the DC metro area and surrounding counties, including Northern Virginia and Maryland, according to new internet search trends uncovered by Rasmussen Reports head pollster Mark Mitchell. These spikes strongly suggest that federal workers in the area are scrambling to secure legal counsel.

"Over three times more people in DC are googling "Criminal Defense Lawyer" than anywhere else in the US!" Mitchell wrote on X.

Over three times more people in DC are googling "Criminal Defense Lawyer" than anywhere else in the US! pic.twitter.com/zwu96JnXIi — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@Mark_R_Mitchell) February 12, 2025

The "Criminal Defense Lawyer" search term in the DC metro area has surged.

Magnitude higher (value: 100) today than any time in the past, including Covid. https://t.co/of2du4h1UA pic.twitter.com/Ps4hV4oZeC — Tuur Demeester (@TuurDemeester) February 12, 2025

The swamp is lawyering up because "most federal employees maintain statutorily protected rights to appeal firings, layoffs, suspensions, and other adverse actions agencies take against them to Merit Systems Protection Board," according to the website Government Executive.

Some other DC-area searches worth looking into...



"RICO statutes"

"Penalties for Criminal Conspiracy Against Rights"

"What is the definition of Treason?"

"What are Bivens Actions"

"RICO statutes"

"Penalties for Criminal Conspiracy Against Rights"

"What is the definition of Treason?"

"What are Bivens Actions"

So we did!!

DC bureaucrats are growing increasingly anxious that the grift may be coming to an end.

Draining the swamp is long overdue. It's an actual mandate the American people gave Trump, and now the swamp creatures are lawyering up.

Democrats still fail to read the room as their relevance fades into the abyss, with the Overton Window shifting drastically to the center-right.

DOGE kicked a roach infested couch and the roaches are now scattering

pic.twitter.com/QcmcR0EARo — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) February 6, 2025

