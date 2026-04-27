Democrat-Owned Brewery Complains About Failed Trump Assassination Attempt With Twisted Promise To Customers

Minocqua Brewing Company, a craft-beer maker in Minocqua, Wisconsin, run by a Democrat activist, is facing fierce blowback after its social-media account appeared to mock a recent assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and reiterated an earlier pledge to offer free beer on the day of his death.

Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad (screenshot via Instagram)

The company, owned by Kirk Bangstad - who ran as the Democrat nominee for Wisconsin’s 34th Assembly District in 2020 and founded an anti-Republican super PAC - posted on social media shortly after news of the latest attempt on the president. “Well, we almost got #freebeerday,” the post read, according to screenshots circulated online. “Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know.”

“Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens,” the post added.

The brewery had previously promised free beer “all day long, the day he dies,” in reference to Trump. The company also sells merchandise tied to the pledge, including T-shirts that read “I wish it was free beer day,” and markets itself as blending craft beer with radical progressive activism.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Democrat Party condemned the post. “This rhetoric is completely unacceptable and should be retracted immediately,” Phil Shulman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We’re not afraid to call out this sort of inappropriate behavior no matter where it comes from—our GOP colleagues should learn to do the same.”

Republican officials and Trump allies denounced the comments as inflammatory, urging broader Democratic condemnation.

"Wisconsin Democrats are so sick in the head that an attempted murder is funny to them," Republican National Committee spokesperson Delanie Bomar told Fox News in a statement. "All Wisconsin Democrats, including Rebecca Cooke, must immediately condemn this disgusting behavior.”

This brewery in Wisconsin is gushing over the assassination attempt.



These people want us dead. pic.twitter.com/Hf4x99Dq1i — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026

.@RebeccaforWI worked for this reprehensible scum, and that is exactly what he is.



This is shocking and she needs to answer for this now.



Unfit for office, both of them. https://t.co/o6Zw6BFadZ pic.twitter.com/6iIMv1Z48J — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) April 26, 2026

This is deranged and beneath our state.



Wisconsin, let’s unite in rejecting this garbage. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 26, 2026

The brewery’s post was later deleted, according to Beer Street Journal.

The latest assassination attempt against Trump unfolded Saturday evening at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton. U.S. law enforcement has identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old tutor, game developer, and Caltech graduate from Torrance, California. Allen allegedly attempted to breach a security checkpoint near the event’s screening area, opening fire and prompting return shots from the Secret Service. In a manifesto sent to family members minutes before the attack, Allen described himself as a “friendly federal assassin,” listed Trump administration officials as prioritized targets, and expressed deep hostility toward the president and his policies, the Los Angeles Times reported.