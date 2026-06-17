Democrat Politicians Seethe After Baseball Players "Deface" Pride Night With Bible Verses

Recently we reported on the MLB's angry response to three San Francisco Giants players who scribbled bible verses across their "Pride Night" uniforms in a silent protest. The incident takes place in the midst of a rising tide of popular opposition to the woke movement's political authoritarianism. Gay pride has become synonymous with the liberal "cry-bully": Activists who try to assert social dominance over others then play the victim when people fight back.

California State Senator and rabid gay activist Scott Wiener is the epitome of a typical woke cry-bully. He is perhaps best known as an advocate for the "kink community" and his defense of gender treatments (hormones and sex change surgeries) for children. He is also a militant supporter of sexualized LGBT propaganda in public schools.

Wiener has criticized medical facilities that refuse to give gender bending treatments to people under 19 years of age and supported measures to make California a "transgender safe haven".

It's therefore not surprising that Wiener is enraged by anything Christian or biblical entering his big gay domain, and he had a lot to say about the Giant's players who defiled his precious Pride Night.

Senator Wiener on MAGA Homophobic Backlash Against Major League Baseball:



“On San Francisco Giants Pride Night — also the tenth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre — several players defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage that has been hijacked by homophobes to… — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2026

“On San Francisco Giants Pride Night — also the tenth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre — several players defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage that has been hijacked by homophobes to ‘take back’ the rainbow from LGBTQ people. The players could have displayed this passage any night of the year but chose to do it only on Pride Night.

The Giants, sadly, took no action in response, which is inconsistent with the Giants’ longstanding support for our LGBTQ community. Major League Baseball then warned the players that MLB rules bar defacement of uniforms. The Giants should publicly commit to enforcing rules around uniform defacement and should not effectively create a homophobia exemption to those rules..."

The state senator acts as if the players broke some kind of law. Baseball club rules are private business arrangements, not statutes that require the the frantic complaints of a homosexual Karen. That said, Wiener's response to this event is quite revealing.

Biblical scripture references are not "defacement", at least not of anything sacred. But to Wiener, the act is the same as if someone burned a Bible or a Koran. The woke seething over such a minor thing makes it clear that the LGBT movement is not a civil rights movement; that ended decades ago. Today, the LGBT movement is a political supremacy movement, and prominent athletes have every right to openly oppose it.

The pride event featured a number of LGBT promotions, including 10 same-sex married couples renewing their vows before the first pitch (what this has to do with baseball is unclear). Interestingly, the crowd turnout for Pride Night games has been crashing in the past couple years.

San Francisco Board of Supervisors member and Democrat Matt Dorsey, who is openly gay and claims to be a "person of faith", complained on social media about the bible verses. He called the incident “disappointing in several respects” and he views the players as “problematically undisciplined". He asserts that professional athletes’ uniforms are not a “canvas for individual self-expression - especially about politics.”

This issue is, of course, a matter between the players and their employers, not a matter of politics. However, the woke movement, which is now in decline, views their takeover of American sports as a particularly important coup. The traditionally masculine industry is now a platform to spread gay Marxist gender theory. No one would have believed it a couple decades ago, and the political left is desperate not to lose ground in this arena of the culture war.

D-backs pitcher Ryan Thompson, who is a proclaimed Christian, spoke on the MLB warning SF Giants players who wrote Bible verses on Pride Night caps:



"I think there's a perceived negativity with this stuff. Landen Roupp wrote a verse on his hat that means he's anti something.… pic.twitter.com/SFFJARW6v6 — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) June 17, 2026

At bottom, leftists view American culture as a series of platforms to be targeted and co-opted. They were wildly successful for around a decade, but things are changing rapidly now that the general public is aware of the agenda. Activist politicians like Wiener are angry about a bible verse on a baseball cap because, to them, this is a symbol of their shrinking power over the common discourse.

The notion of a political movement rooted in forcing the populace to celebrate the aberrant sexual hobbies of its members is not winning the hearts and minds of anyone. It's doing the opposite.