As Democrats Freak Out Over Socialist Takeover, Kamala Harris Speaks With Zohran Mamdani

In the same week Democrats began sounding alarms over radical left-wing revolutionaries gaining power and hijacking the party, there is a new report from Axios that Kamala Harris privately spoke with far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and held closed-door meetings with progressives, including pro-Palestinian activists, as she appears to lay the groundwork for a potential 2028 White House run.

Axios reported, "Harris, who occasionally has texted with Mamdani in the past few months, called him two days after the mayor's handpicked candidates swept three congressional races in New York City, ousting a pair of incumbents."

"It's the latest sign the former vice president is laying the groundwork for a potential White House run in 2028 — and is looking to strengthen or repair her relationships with left-wing Democrats," the report said.

Axios did not reveal the specifics of the conversation, but the timing is telling.

Democratic Party elites are increasingly fearful that Democratic Socialists are gaining real power inside the party, and Harris' private outreach to Mamdani suggests she understands the far left may be impossible to ignore ahead of 2028.

The wake-up call for the Democratic Party came last week in New York City, where Democratic Socialists scored closely watched House primary victories over candidates backed by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The result sparked panic inside the party, as establishment Democrats went to MSM to rant:

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville/ New York (D) Congressman Tom Suozzi

'START YOUR OWN MOVEMENT': Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville is calling on Socialists to start their own movement and stop using the Democratic Party to advance it.



"If it's such a powerful, sweeping movement that's got momentum everywhere, then go ahead and be at the… pic.twitter.com/et3mZzqIA8 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2026

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich

🚨 DEMOCRATS IN FULL CIVIL WAR — MODERATES VS SOCIALISTS!



Even Elissa Slotkin is reading the tea leaves: “The Democratic Party is a circular shooting squad… we just don’t have people who understand the moment and what leadership means.”



James Carville straight-up telling the… pic.twitter.com/IlGBHWUNMQ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 26, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries

Hakeem Jeffries refuses to answer if he will work with New York City Democrat Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier.



CNBC: How are you going to work with some of these folks?



JEFFRIES: “Her views are clearly not my views… in terms of what brings Democrats together…” pic.twitter.com/JdjmwxSfr2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2026

Our take is that Harris might not just be repairing relationships with socialists but also hedging against a party base that is quickly shifting far left as the establishment scrambles to contain it.

That's because mainstream America might not be ready for a socialist takeover. The Trump team fired up their narrative machine and blasted the "communists" last week ... Trump said on Truth Social last week:

"These are not social Democrats; these are hard-core, godless Communists. This is the most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago."

Polymarket odds on Democratic Presidential Nominee 2028

Whether Harris asked Mamdani to dial back the socialist propaganda remains unknown as the party, with no guardrails, increasingly embraces socialism and Marxism - just as much of Latin America is eradicating far-left extremists from power.