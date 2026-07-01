print-icon
print-icon
Add ZeroHedge as a preferred source on Google

As Democrats Freak Out Over Socialist Takeover, Kamala Harris Speaks With Zohran Mamdani

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

In the same week Democrats began sounding alarms over radical left-wing revolutionaries gaining power and hijacking the party, there is a new report from Axios that Kamala Harris privately spoke with far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and held closed-door meetings with progressives, including pro-Palestinian activists, as she appears to lay the groundwork for a potential 2028 White House run.

Axios reported, "Harris, who occasionally has texted with Mamdani in the past few months, called him two days after the mayor's handpicked candidates swept three congressional races in New York City, ousting a pair of incumbents."

"It's the latest sign the former vice president is laying the groundwork for a potential White House run in 2028 — and is looking to strengthen or repair her relationships with left-wing Democrats," the report said.

Axios did not reveal the specifics of the conversation, but the timing is telling.

Democratic Party elites are increasingly fearful that Democratic Socialists are gaining real power inside the party, and Harris' private outreach to Mamdani suggests she understands the far left may be impossible to ignore ahead of 2028.

The wake-up call for the Democratic Party came last week in New York City, where Democratic Socialists scored closely watched House primary victories over candidates backed by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The result sparked panic inside the party, as establishment Democrats went to MSM to rant:

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville/ New York (D) Congressman Tom Suozzi

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich

Hakeem Jeffries

Our take is that Harris might not just be repairing relationships with socialists but also hedging against a party base that is quickly shifting far left as the establishment scrambles to contain it.

That's because mainstream America might not be ready for a socialist takeover. The Trump team fired up their narrative machine and blasted the "communists" last week ... Trump said on Truth Social last week:

"These are not social Democrats; these are hard-core, godless Communists. This is the most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago."

Polymarket odds on Democratic Presidential Nominee 2028

Whether Harris asked Mamdani to dial back the socialist propaganda remains unknown as the party, with no guardrails, increasingly embraces socialism and Marxism - just as much of Latin America is eradicating far-left extremists from power.

0