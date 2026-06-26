Trump Jokes "I'd Be The Greatest Communist In History" As Democratic Elites Panic Over Socialist Hijack

A series of high-profile Democrats and party strategists this week sounded the alarm that socialists have hijacked the Democratic Party, with radical left-wing revolutionaries increasingly gaining power not just in local elections across the country, but most notably in far-left-controlled New York City.

Let's begin with President Trump's overnight comments on Truth Social, in which he told the anti-American, pro-globalist radical left:

The Communists are finally making their move. I've been waiting and preparing for this for a long time. It's easy to be a Communist — All you have to do is say, "I'll give you everything," but that means you're taking it away from others that have earned it. Over thousands of years, that Ideology has not worked once. The game is on.

Trump also fired off another Truth Social post early Friday afternoon, joking that:

"Communism is very easy to sell. I’d be the Greatest Communist in History. I’d give free rent, free houses, free food, everything is free. Unfortunately, after two or three years, the Country where this is taking place would fail."

He concluded by taking aim back at the Democrats:

"These are not social Dumocrats; these are hard-core, godless Communists. This is the most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago."

We have been warning readers for some time about the radical left's expanding power footprint and how they operate, from alleged foreign influence networks such as the China-linked Neville Roy Singham network, to billionaire- and union-funded left-wing NGOs, to the Democratic Socialists of America that are hellbent on crashing capitalism and the nation.

The wake-up call this week came in NYC, where Democratic Socialists scored closely watched House primary victories, beating out candidates backed by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

After Democrats allowed socialists and Marxist wolves into their DEI kingdom, the party is now facing an internal power struggle between its traditional establishment wing and the revolutionary left. This infighting has been obvious for some time, but until now, Democrats were unwilling to admit it publicly.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville was on News Nation on Thursday, blasting the DSA for hijacking the party to advance its far-left and anti-American agenda instead of launching its own party.

New York (D) Congressman Tom Suozzi joined Fox and addressed the growing division within the Democratic Party.

"Like I said, we're capitalist, not socialist. We believe in safety, not lawlessness. We're proud of America, not ashamed of it. We believe in fiscal discipline, and we have to organize better," Suozzi said.

'START YOUR OWN MOVEMENT': Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville is calling on Socialists to start their own movement and stop using the Democratic Party to advance it.



"If it's such a powerful, sweeping movement that's got momentum everywhere, then go ahead and be at the… pic.twitter.com/et3mZzqIA8 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries joined CNBC on Thursday, as it only appears Democrats are in full-blown damage control mode, in addressing the parasitic nature of DSA hijacking the party.

Hakeem Jeffries refuses to answer if he will work with New York City Democrat Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier.



CNBC: How are you going to work with some of these folks?



JEFFRIES: “Her views are clearly not my views… in terms of what brings Democrats together…” pic.twitter.com/JdjmwxSfr2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2026

The damage control continued with New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), blaming far-left NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for "blowing up" the party...

"Some of the candidates that he [Mamdani] has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic," James told CNN.

James warned that Democratic Party officials have expressed concern and are "disappointed" in Mamdani's push to overhaul the party (really, it's the nonprofits behind Mamdani).

"All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party. But you don't blow it up. That's what MAGA has done," James told CNN.

In case you're wondering what DSA stands for ...

Even deep state Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich, warned on SiriusXM's "Straight Shooter": "That's why I believe we need significant new leadership. The old models are no longer working, and that includes the Democratic Party."

🚨 DEMOCRATS IN FULL CIVIL WAR — MODERATES VS SOCIALISTS!



Even Elissa Slotkin is reading the tea leaves: “The Democratic Party is a circular shooting squad… we just don’t have people who understand the moment and what leadership means.”



James Carville straight-up telling the… pic.twitter.com/IlGBHWUNMQ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 26, 2026

Putting this together, the Democratic civil war appears to be finally emerging this summer - just ahead of midterms. Democratic Socialists and Marxist-aligned factions, most visibly through the DSA, are gaining uncomfortable levels of power inside the party, posing a direct challenge to old-school Democratic elites. The DSA's agenda seeks to push the party toward an anti-capitalist, anti-Western, and increasingly radical ideological posture that remains far outside the mainstream voter and does not resonate with most working-class Americans.

Democrats are absolutely terrified when the unofficial spokesperson of the DSA, Hasan Piker, calls for his followers to kill capitalists: "Yeah, kill them! Kill those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude."

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

We have profiled this emerging radicalization fomenting like cancer within the Democratic Party, one that appears increasingly aligned with foreign influence networks, including the China-linked Neville Roy Singham network and, potentially, communist-linked actors in Cuba.

In circles at the highest levels of government, from Washington to Brussels, there is a clear and new understanding, only in the last month, that this left-wing revolutionary movement has created a very troubling pattern of radicalization among the youth:

But get ready for an action phase because it appears Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been watching:

Rubio as well:

Circling back to Trump's overnight comment against communists: "The game is on."