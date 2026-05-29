Bessent Signals Crackdown On Dark-Money Funded NGOs In "Weeks, Months Ahead"

Last year, readers were briefed on what was then the investigative phase into dark-money-funded NGOs and alleged foreign influence operations routed through far-left activist networks. These NGOs and activist networks advance anti-capitalist agendas, mobilize protests and riots to fuel unrest under the banner of toxic social justice, and have also served as a permanent protest-industrial complex designed to delay, deny, and destroy President Trump's pro-America agenda.

Fast forward to late spring, and there now appears to be a clear transition inside parts of the Trump administration from the investigative phase to the action phase.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled just that during a Thursday press briefing.

Here, the exchange between a reporter and Bessent suggests the potential enforcement phase has already begun:

Reporter: "I want to ask you about Antifa. In October, the Treasury Department started working with the FBI to investigate who's funding Antifa. Can you give us an update on that investigation? How close are you guys finding out who is funding it?" Scott Bessent: "It is ongoing. We made substantial progress, and I think in the weeks and months ahead, we are going to have a lot to report"" (Bessent continues on IRS guidance for nonprofits): "The IRS is now giving guidance on the Form 990, which nonprofits they have to file. We are going to demand that nonprofits know their grant recipients. So if a grant recipient is violent, if they are suppressing people's rights, then YOU are responsible for that. And I think that's a very good first step."

Watch the Exchange:

🚨 WOW! Scott Bessent just revealed the IRS has moved to make NGOs LIABLE for violent activity committed by their grant recipients like Antifa



George Soros has been put on NOTICE.



"The IRS is now giving guidance on the Form 990, which nonprofits they have to file. We are going… pic.twitter.com/15ToheHbwa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

What's key to understand is that Bessent lays out a timeline of the action phase against the radical left that seeks revolution and routes its operations through dark-money-funded NGOs and activist groups.

We suspect that one of the key focuses is on U.S. Marxist tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has reportedly been living in China and has been linked by The New York Times to CCP-aligned propaganda activist networks.

This week, far-left Turkish-American millionaire and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker committed an operational-security mistake by publicly identifying Singham as the "funding vehicle" for Marxist political movements in the U.S. routed through a network of nonprofits.

Piker revealed last week that he received a U.S. Treasury's "Requests for Information" subpoena over his "humanitarian trip" to Cuba with pro-China CodePink cofounder Susan Medea Benjamin. Keep in mind that CodePink is connected to the Singham network.

We've been early to the story of some nonprofits used as adversarial influence operations, as noted last year:

Last October, Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, briefed President Trump on television about radical left NGOs and activist networks.

"We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors," Bruner told Trump.

Source: Government Accountability Institute

This subject is near and dear to Elon Musk, who at the time commented on a video of Seamus briefing Trump.

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

The best understanding we can provide readers is that the investigative phase into these radical-left NGOs has entered the action phase.

Hedge fund legend Kyle Bass noted, "SecScottBessent is doing God's work. Imagine if the IRS required a full donor list to be public to maintain the 501 (c) (3) ’s tax-exempt status."