"Democrats Know Their Constituents Can't Read Charts. That's Why..."

Another attempted "gotcha moment" on X by Democrats backfired, revealing that their political strategists and whoever handles their social media accounts lack the most basic chart-reading skills. However, X users pointed out that these political operatives aren't DEI fools; instead, they seem incapable of telling the truth.

The X account for the Senate Majority PAC, which focuses on supporting left-wing Senate elections, posted four decades of USDA average beef price charts, trying to pin the rise on Trump.

"Let's be honest for a second. Republicans don't care about the price of beef because they don't answer to working Americans," SMPAC wrote on X.

— Senate Majority PAC (@MajorityPAC) December 9, 2025

Just like eggs earlier this year and power bills this fall, Democrat operatives are seizing any opportunity to blame Trump for soaring prices that mainly occurred in the previous four years.

X user ALX shows why context matters.

Via X user Peter Shrink...

The better question is: Is there a single democrat that is capable of telling the truth?



They're not idiots, they're partisans. They'll lie, cheat and steal to stay in power. The last 8 years have proven that. — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) December 10, 2025

The way they’ve shared this same chart related to other groceries on other official accounts and then deleted it several times every few weeks will always be hilarious. — krish kothari (@wisekrish) December 9, 2025

The operatives can read a chart just fine. What's at issue: Their presumptions about whether their own constituency can read charts. — Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) December 10, 2025

That chart doesn’t show what they think it does. — Rebelgate (@Just_Pops) December 9, 2025

The Democrats know that their constituents don't know how to read charts. That's why they keep posting these things. — Dadof7 (@dm6013) December 9, 2025

SMPAC's chart isn't the first time Democrats have either misread charts or tried to deceive the public with them, and they've been called out time and time again:

Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, recently pointed out another propaganda blunder the Democratic Party made with grocery prices...

Do you understand what you are showing here? It’s identical to grocery prices. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/8PpfJSniUX — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) November 26, 2025

SMPAC failed to mention Trump's moves to open global supply chains and address the cattle-shortage crisis to lower supermarket beef prices.

SMPAC's organizational structure... and there's a familiar name.

The Biden-Harris regime had four full years to fix the beef problem, yet failed to act; instead, they focused on nation-killing progressive policies, if that's 'green' or open borders, that have caused the current mess we're in today.