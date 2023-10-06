"Deplorable Moment Times 10": Hillary Clinton Floats 'Formal Deprogramming' Of Trump Supporters

Hillary Clinton, who for years denied that Donald Trump won the 2016 US election, thinks that "MAGA Extremist" Trump supporters need 'formal deprogramming' because they're in a cult.

Clinton, who paid a former British spy to frame Trump as a Russian asset and calls black kids "superpredators," told CNN:

"Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members," Clinton said in a clip released late Thursday.

"And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure," Clinton said, adding that Trump is "only in it for himself."

As Matt Taibbi of Racket News notes:

That seems… like a lot of people? In addition to the obvious observation that people like Hillary seem increasingly unmoored from reality, as well as wilfully deaf to the political consequences of their words — Maybe we need to formally deprogram you makes the “Basket of Deplorables” episode seem like a Valentine’s Day card — someone should point out that a month ago, on September 8th, Joe Biden renewed the original State of Emergency issued three days after 9/11 by George W. Bush. We spent the last 22 years giving presidents the ability to surveil, isolate, and detain even American citizens. Fortunately we’ll never regret those decisions! What impolitic comment is next? “We have enough railway capacity for the job”? “Welcome, future deprogrammed!” banners above the entrances to decommissioned military bases? These people are truly Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, and this would be funny, if Hillary Clinton’s mouth were not such an accurate weathervane for establishment thinking.

Clinton also says she thinks Trump will likely be the 2024 GOP nominee, but that Biden can beat him again.

We're sure!

"One will wreck our democracy. One violates the law on a regular basis. One appeals to the worst in our collective psyche. The other gets things done," Clinton told host Christiane Amanpour, referring to another Biden term vs. Trump.

Clinton's 'deprogramming' comments are particularly ominous on the heels of a Newsweek report that the FBI has created a 'MAGA' Extremist category to target Trump supporters ahead of the 2024 election.

According to former Trump White House spox Kayleigh McEnany, this was Hillary's "Deplorable Moment times 10!" - referring to the time Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters 'Deplorables.'

JUST NOW: Hillary Clinton on CNN says Trump supporters must be “formally deprogrammed”



“Sadly, so many MAGA extremists take their orders from Donald Trump… at some point, there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members.”



- Hillary



Deplorable Moment times 10! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 6, 2023