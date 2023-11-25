Derek Chauvin, Convicted In George Floyd's Death, Stabbed In Federal Prison

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis cop convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020 by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes while bystanders objected and said "you're killing him," has been stabbed in a federal prison.

Chauvin was assaulted on Friday afternoon at Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous "person familiar with the matter." While not naming names, the Federal Bureau of Prisons did confirm that a prisoner was attacked at the 380-prisoner facility at approximately 12:30 pm local time. Prison workers performed "life-saving measures" on that prisoner, who was then transported to a hospital. No details on his condition have been released.

Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Floyd's death precipitated global protests that gave participants veritable "Get Out of Covid Lockdown Free" cards as they set cities ablaze

Chauvin is simultaneously serving two sentences: a 22-and-a-half year Minnesota sentence for second degree murder and a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights. His lawyer had previously asked that he be kept from the general prison population for his own protection. Former cops are often targeted, and, by virtue of the details of his case and the worldwide uprisings that ensued, Chauvin presents a target of extraordinary notoriety. He spent most of his Minnesota jail time in solitary confinement.

The Bureau of Prisons isn't exactly doing a great job of safeguarding high-profile prisoners. To name just a couple more lapses, there's the 2019 alleged suicide of wealthy financier, serial pedophile and likely honey-pot mastermind Jeffrey Epstein, and the July 2023 stabbing of sex-abusing sports doctor Larry Nasser.

"It is also the second major incident at the Tucson federal prison in a little over a year. In November 2022, an inmate at the facility’s low-security prison camp pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head." - AP

It had already been a terrible week for the 47-year-old Chauvin: On Monday, the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal of the state conviction. His lawyers argued that Chauvin failed to receive a free trial -- owing to pretrial publicity, and widespread anticipation that a not guilty verdict would cause a new wave of deadly, destructive protests. An appeal of the federal conviction is still working its way through the courts.

This image from Floyd's funeral service puts him in the company of Martin Luther King, Jr and Malcolm X (via Click2Houston.com)

In the wacky world of social justice warriors, Floyd has curiously been elevated to hero status. Floyd didn't die taking a seat at the front of a bus or marching for the right to vote, but rather as he was being arrested for allegedly trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. A postmortem toxicology report found fentanyl, norfentanyl and methamphetamine in his blood.

Whatever your take on how exactly Floyd died and the extent of Chauvin's culpability, one truth is universal: Perpetrators of a wrongful death may be villains, but that doesn't make their victims virtuous.