DeSantis, Dark Brandon, And CNN Hit Kamala With Laser Eyes Over Hurricane 'Phone Call' Stunt

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024 - 07:20 PM

After completely biffing her 60 Minutes interview (after which the network edited out her word salad), Vice President Kamala Harris has come under fire for accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of "political gamesmanship" after reports emerged that he didn't take her calls ahead of Hurricane Milton.

When asked about the alleged snub, Harris said DeSantis was being selfish and "utterly responsible" for not taking her call.

In a Monday evening interview with Fox News, DeSantis said he's "leveraging all resources available, including from the federal government" to prepare for the storm that's headed straight for Tampa. DeSantis said he's been in touch with both President Joe Biden and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"And so for Kamala Harris to try to say that my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish, is delusional," said DeSantis.

"She has no role in this. In fact, she’s been vice president for three and a half years. I’ve dealt with a number of storms under this administration. She has never contributed anything to any of these efforts, and so what I think is selfish is her trying to blunder into this," he continued.

He took her to task on Tuesday, where he said "It's not about you, Kamala," adding "She has never called on any of the storms we've had when she's been vice president until apparently now. Why all the sudden is she trying to parachute in and inject herself?"

LASER EYES!

You know it's bad when CNN and President Biden back DeSantis...

"She's attacking the governor of a state that's about to get lashed with one of the worst storms," said CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings, adding "Is she crazy?"

And on Tuesday, Biden said DeSantis is doing a great job, and that he gave the governor his personal phone number in case he needs anything.

Brandon's revenge?

