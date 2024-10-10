Desperation: Harris-Walz Use Livestream World Of Warcraft Game To Drive Online Views For Rally

Democrat strategists are increasingly worried about the Harris-Walz ticket's appeal among working-class voters, especially younger ones in crucial swing states. Internal polling data for the Harris-Walz team must be bleak, as evidenced by their more overt and desperate effort on Twitch.

Harris's campaign live-streamed Walz's rally in Arizona on Twitch on Wednseday night. The stream featured a split-screen setup with a gamer, who has 50,000 followers, playing World of Warcraft on the other side.

The split-screen setup showed Walz's rally in Tucson on the left - and Twitch streamer Preheat on the right side.

Damn, I thought this was a @TheBabylonBee article for a moment — Rafa Lyovson (@lyovson) October 10, 2024

Notice how Democrats gave the gamer more screen space than Walz. LoL.

Using a gamer influencer to attract online viewership for a campaign rally is all the hallmarks of desperation by Democrats. This is not the first time the party of 'joy' and 'love' censorship and socialism has been used to attract an audience. They routinely featured rap and Hollywood stars, putting on mini concerts before Harris would speak to attract larger audience sizes for optically pleasing photo ops for corporate media.

Back to last night's stream, gamer Preheat chimed in at one point with the typical leftist talking point: "Project 2025? Not good, very weird."

At one point, the gamer spoke over Walz, confused about why his character was dying: "Wait, am I dying?"

About 15 hours later (as of 1130 ET on Thursday), the stream garnered only 81,000 views.

Desperation by Democrats comes as polling data from Emerson College/The Hill poll show Trump and Harris are deadlocked in top swing states with less than a month until Election Day. Trump is also leading Harris by two points in Arizona and one point in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Harris has the upper hand in Nevada.

Spencer Kimball, executive director at Emerson College Polling, told The Hill: "With the race still deadlocked and just under four weeks to go, it remains too close to call in key swing states, all within the margin of error."

In Michigan, WSJ reported that Democrats have "privately grown worried about Kamala Harris's standing among working-class voters."

Earlier this week, Veteran Democrat political strategist James Carville was featured on MSBC, noting that "The only thing I feel is the election is coming November 5, and I'm scared to death."

NEW: James Carville weighs in on the state of the election: “I’m scared to death."



Sensing a common theme from Democrats.



"I'm very, very concerned…They need to be much more aggressive…They need to stop answering questions and start asking questions."



Carville also advocates… pic.twitter.com/Zr2tyaMHXP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2024

In election betting markets, including Polymarket and PredictIT, the Trump-Harris spread flipped positive for Trump with hot momentum coming off the weekend from the Trump-Musk rally in Butler, PA, and Harris stumbling in interviews.

Zoom out...

Folks are finally getting it.

That moment when someone says, "I can't believe you would vote for Trump.”

I simply reply, “I'm not voting for Trump.”



I'm voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.



I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.



I'm voting for… — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 8, 2024

The big takeaway is that Democrats are becoming overtly desperate. This will undoubtedly continue.