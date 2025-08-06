DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Reveals 80,000 Americans Applied To Become ICE Agents

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has received an overwhelming 80,000 applications for just 10,000 new jobs at the agency.

"Our recruitment efforts to hire 10,000 new ICE officers has been extremely successful. Lawrence, as of today, we have over 80,000 applicants for those ten thousand positions already," Noem said.

She continued, "People and patriots across this country that say we want to join. We want to help and be a part of this effort. It's overwhelming to see the amount of response in support that our ICE officers have gotten."

Perhaps the financial incentives, such as $50,000 signing bonus and tens of thousands in student loan repayment, were enough to drive the surge in applications. These benefits are clearly outlined on ICE's official website.

Text from the website states: "America has been invaded by criminals and predators. We need YOU to get them out. You do not need an undergraduate degree."

Democrats are going insane about ICE's messaging to bolster its forces - because just a few short years ago, these far-left lawmakers were trying to abolish the agency while facilitating the invasion of criminal illegal aliens.

Meanwhile, the official X account of South Park made things even more viral.

This all comes as anti-ICE attacks have skyrocketed by 830%, much of which has to do with Democrats and their dark-money billionaire-funded NGO network producing dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric. Read the latest report of an arson attack on an ICE building in Washington State.