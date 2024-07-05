Disney Heiress Halts Donations To Democrats Until Biden Is Replaced

Disney heiress Abigail Disney told CNBC on Thursday, July 4, that she plans to stop making political donations to the Democratic Party until President Biden withdraws from the presidential race. She is among a growing number of Democrat donors who are pausing donations until Biden steps aside.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," Disney said, who is the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney. Her statement comes as infighting in the leftist political party erupts, with donors, lawmakers, and even some left-wing media outlets calling for the president to step aside after last week's disastrous debate with former President Trump.

Disney continued, "If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire."

Later in the day, Biden showcased his plummeting mental acuity, even though leftist corporate media outlets and those in the White House lied to the nation for years about the president's cognitive capacities. On Philadelphia's WURD radio, the president called himself the first black woman to serve in the White House.

"I am the first black woman to serve with a black president" - Biden just declared



Source: Philadelphia radio (WURD) pic.twitter.com/rKB9zGipPl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 4, 2024

The Democratic Party has been freaking out all week about Biden, as one major donor declared: "We are in f*ck city."

On Wednesday, Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, which owns the UFC and WWE, told the audience at the Aspen Ideas Festival that other prominent donors are moving their money into the Congress and Senate races.

NEW: Hollywood Democratic megadonor Ari Emanuel torches President Joe Biden



“I talked to a bunch of big donors, and they're moving all their money to Congress and the Senate.”



"He gave us a bunch of malarkey, and I'm really pissed. We all should be really pissed."



"He is not… pic.twitter.com/mKF8VuDVxz — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 3, 2024

Netflix's billionaire co-founder Reed Hastings, another mega-donor, also called for Biden to step aside, telling the New York Times, "Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous."

According to AP News and Reuters, about 40 top donors last weekend asked Biden's campaign manager whether the campaign would offer a refund if Biden doesn't run.

Meanwhile...

Right-wing conspiracy theories suddenly acknowledged as true:

— Biden is senile.

— Democrats engaged in a massive cover-up of this for months if not years.

— The Biden presidency is run by an oligarchy.

— Democrat mega donors, not primary voters, actually choose the nominee. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 5, 2024

In the betting markets, data from PredictIt shows that on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris' odds of becoming the next president exceeded Biden's.

Trump's odds via PredictIt also received a noticeable bump after Biden's disastrous debate last week.

Meanwhile, Biden's first television interview following the debate will be aired on Friday when he sits down with "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos in Wisconsin.