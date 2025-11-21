DNC Pulls $15 Million Loan As A Lifeline Amid Rudderless Party

The Democratic National Committee quietly took out a $15 million loan in October to replenish its depleted accounts, according to The New York Times, citing Federal Election Commission filings.

"While it is true that party committees often take out loans and lines of credit, it is relatively rare for the D.N.C. to do so at this early point in an election cycle," the NYT noted.

This early-cycle borrowing is unusual and underscores the party's financial strain, and as many on X suggested:

When USAID was stopped , the GRIFT was shutdown! Bravo🙌🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z8To3ebGiW — Trader Joe (@Manager_of_Risk) November 21, 2025

Entering November, the DNC reported $18.3 million on hand, of which $15 million came from the loan. Across party lines, the GOP reported in the FEC filings that it had $91.2 million in cash and no debt.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin told the outlet that the move to "invest early" is to expand staff back to 250, boosting state-party funding by up to 50% and ramping up organizing efforts that trained 17,000 volunteers and made millions of voter contacts.

Mega donors are still furious with the DNC after Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign plundered the DNC's coffers by spending $1.5 billion in 15 weeks that only ended in an embarrassing presidential election loss.

Meanwhile, the party is being overrun by anti-American Democratic Socialists of America, who plan to plunder the nation's inheritance on socialist policies, with many on the radical left catering to illegal aliens rather than native born Americans. The party is rudderless with guardrails off, and some Democrats are openly embracing Marxism.

The Democrats' Marxist agenda for New York is Communism 101, but the disastrous consequences will be felt across our entire nation.



A government big enough to give you everything “for free,” is also big enough to take it all away! Say GOODBYE to your freedom.



As President… https://t.co/RsDFA5eDk4 — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 28, 2025

Also, the Democratic Party's billionaire-funded network of NGOs is under intense scrutiny after financing and supporting civil disobedience nationwide. The globalists' ongoing color-revolution-style operation against President Trump - and to derail the America First agenda - is being carried out through the dark universe of the nonprofit world. The clock is ticking for the White House to "dismantle" these dark networks that sow chaos.