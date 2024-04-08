DOJ Seeks Prison For Ashley Biden 'Showers With Dad' Diary Culprit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking prison time for a woman who stole the diary of Ashley Biden, the president's daughter, before selling it to Project Veritas prior to the 2020 presidential election (and after an unsuccessful attempt at selling it to the Trump campaign).

Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, admitted they took part in a conspiracy to transport stolen materials from Florida, where Ashley Biden had been living, to New York.

"Harris and Kurlander stole personal property from an immediate family member of a candidate for national political office," said Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

And while Veritas - which was raided by the Biden DOJ in 2021 - elected not to publish the diary, the National File did - revealing a passage in which Ashley Biden writes that she shared "probably not appropriate" showers with her father, Joe Biden.

DOJ Cracks Down

In a Tuesday letter to Judge Laura Swain, federal prosecutors sought 4-10 months in prison for Harris, followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors had previously sought six months of home confinement followed by three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors cay Harris delaying her sentencing hearing date 12 times for 'inadequate' reasons.

Defending Daddy Biden?

With the diary back in the news, leftist influencer Ed Krassenstein took to X to defend the Bidens' shower habits.

Ashley Biden's Diary FACT CHECK



- We don't know if the Diary was unedited.

- The Diary doesn't accuse Joe Biden of doing anything illegal to her. It merely says "probably not appropriate," referring to being in the same shower as him at an unknown age.

How Was The Diary stolen?

In the spring of 2020, as Joe Biden was in the process of clinching the Democratic presidential nomination, Ashley was living in Delray Beach, FL with said friend "who had rented a two-bedroom house lined with palm trees with a large swimming pool and wraparound driveway," according to people familiar with the matter.

In June, however, Ashley visited the Philadelphia area as Joe's campaign was ramping up.

"She decided to leave some of her belongings behind, including a duffel bag and another bag," according to the report.

Several weeks after Ashley left the Delray house, the friend who hosted her invited an ex-girlfriend named Aimee Harris and her two children to move in. Harris, in the middle of a custody dispute and financial woes, appears to have been a Trump supporter according to 'social media postings and conversations.' She learned that Ashley Biden had stayed there, and that some of her things had been left behind, according to two people familiar with the mater.

Exactly what happened next remains the subject of the federal investigation. But by September, the diary had been acquired from Ms. Harris and a friend by Project Veritas, whose operations against liberal groups and traditional news organizations had helped make it a favorite of Mr. Trump. In a court filing, Project Veritas told a federal judge that around Sept. 3, 2020, someone the group described as “a tipster” called Project Veritas and left a voice message. The caller said “a new occupant moved into a place where Ashley Biden had previously been staying and found Ms. Biden’s diary and other personal items.” The “diary is pretty crazy,” the tipster said on the voice mail, according to a Project Veritas court filing. “I think it’s worth taking a look at.” -NYT

Harris and Kurlander each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property from an immediate family member of a former government official who was running for national office.