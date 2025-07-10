Dramatic Video: Anti-ICE Protester Fires Weapon At Federal Agents During Immigration Raid 

Dramatic video footage from Ventura County, California, shows an anti-ICE protester discharging what appears to be a weapon at federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural zone. The nature of the weapon remains unconfirmed.

"A protester was seen apparently firing some kind of weapon at federal agents during the immigration raid at a farm near Camarillo on Thursday. It's unknown if anyone was injured in the chaos," local media outlet ABC7 wrote in a post on X.

ABC7 released additional details about the immigration raid and the resulting violent clash between protesters and federal agents:

The operation was taking place at a farm along Laguna Road near Camarillo. AIR7 was over the scene surrounded by fields as federal agents formed a line across the street. At one point, a group of protesters were seen facing off with agents, some of whom threw smoke canisters towards the growing crowd. . . . During the chaotic moments, AIR7 captured one of the people gathered at the demonstration allegedly firing a gun towards federal agents. This happened after the agents fired smoke canisters at the crowd. There were no reports of any injuries.

"A protester was seen apparently firing some kind of weapon at federal agents during the immigration raid at a farm near Camarillo on Thursday. It's unknown if anyone was injured in the chaos."

The incident follows the recent arrest of ten individuals in Texas accused of orchestrating a "planned ambush" on an ICE detention facility during the Fourth of July weekend.

The back-to-back events suggest a continued escalation in coordinated anti-ICE activity nationwide. What began as low-intensity demonstrations is turning increasingly violent—especially with the recent use of firearms—and should be closely monitored.

This surge in violence coincides with inflammatory anti-ICE rhetoric from Democratic figures, including NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, who declared, "We have to stand up and fight back."

Democrat leader Zohran Mamdani doubles down on anti-ICE rhetoric: "we have to stand up and fight back."



ICE agents were brutally attacked during the LA riots and are seeing a 500% increase in assaults.



Democrats are inciting more violence against our law enforcement officers.

Last month, a top far-left city official in southeast Los Angeles County called for Mexican gangs to mobilize against ICE agents.

"Get Your F**king Members In Order": L.A. Official Calls For Mexican Gangs To Mobilize Against ICE Agents

Tom Homan, President Trump's border czar, stated on Fox News earlier this week: "The attack on ICE officers... is up nearly 700% now... We have Senators, we have Congresspeople that compare ICE to the Nazis... The rhetoric has to stop or it's a matter of time before one of the ICE officers goes down."

.@RealTomHoman: "The attack on ICE officers... is up nearly 700% now... We have Senators, we have Congresspeople that compare ICE to the Nazis... The rhetoric has to stop or it's a matter of time before one of the ICE officers goes down."

Yet Democrats have yet to denounce the violence and continue with dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric.