Epstein’s Lawyer Brokered Plea Deal Based On Intelligence Ties While Not Knowing About Them

After our correspondent asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about pedophile-ring operator Jeffrey Epstein’s potential ties to intelligence agencies and the state of Israel (see above), we followed the exchange up with an article listing some of the evidence behind that theory. Of note was this portion:

In 2007, Southern Florida Attorney Alex Acosta chose to not press charges against Epstein despite numerous young girls alleging abuse. Acosta reportedly did so because he was told that Epstein "belonged to intelligence" and that it was "above his paygrade" and to "leave it alone".

and that it was "above his paygrade" and to "leave it alone". Epstein's lawyer who brokered the deal with Acosta was Alan Dershowitz who self-admittedly has been "working for the state of Israel" for decades and was key in negotiating the release of the Mossad agents rounded up after 9/11 caught photographing and celebrating the World Trade Center attacks... thus the lawyer has a history of brokering non-prosecution deals on behalf of Mossad.

It appears conservative influencer Benny Johnson may have read that snippet because — after retweeting the White House exchange — Johnson interviewed Dershowitz the following day and asked him the infamous plea deal.

Johnson received an interesting reply:

🚨Epstein’s Former Lawyer Alan Dershowitz claims Epstein may have been working with Mossad, Says he dined with him alongside high-ranking Israeli officials:



"It's possible.. Israeli intelligence used him. He flew to Israel.. Had lunch with prominent Israelis."

So… Dersh, you brokered the plea deal with Acosta? Yes. The plea deal wherein Acosta was told Epstein belonged to intelligence and that Acosta should back off? Yes. Then you knew Epstein was working for intelligence? Hmm. I don’t know. It’s possible. We had lunch in Israel once I think.

Also, did you catch him saying Epstein "killed himself or was killed."

Changing Tones

Interestingly, this anything’s possible attitude marked a distinct change in Dershowitz’s prior comments on the matter. From March of 2023, “[Epstein] didn’t work for the Mossad. The Mossad wouldn’t hire him,” Dershowitz stated emphatically. Courtesy of journalist Kim Iverson:

This is the most important interview of the past year & most people never saw it. 10 mo's ago, Kim Iversen pressed Alan Dershowitz on Epstein's Mossad connection. Given what was disclosed today I think you find his reaction...



Interesting



This is what real journalism looks like pic.twitter.com/9Q1Qc5lM5j — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 4, 2024

Dersh is not the only one to change his tone.

As many have noticed, former radio host and current Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino went from passionate calls for investigating the Epstein case to “He killed himself” with no further explanation other than… just trust me:

What do you think really happened to Dan Bongino?

Additional Mossad Ties

Lastly, when laying out Epstein’s ties to Israeli intelligence in the previous piece, we forgot to add a pretty big exhibit: that three sources have independently identified him as Mossad. Those are: