ZH At The White House: Epstein, Clinton Body Count & Proxy Wars

ZeroHedge White House correspondent Liam Cosgrove was in the "new media" seat during Monday's press briefing, where he asked several questions related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the 'Clinton body count,' and whether the US will continue funding proxy wars overseas.

Proxy Wars

We then asked about the US funding proxy wars overseas.

"The president has made several moves towards peace in multiple fronts; India-Pakistan, with the Houthis, talking with Iran, talking with Putin. Biden didn't even talk to Putin during the entire span of the war which is crazy, considering two nuclear powers were engaged in a proxy war. So I do admire these moves by the current president - I'll be honest, however, as of today we are still funding Israel's and Ukraine's wars. So can Americans expect to finally be done financing foreign wars at some point? Do you consider that one of the president's goals?"

To which Leavitt replied: "I can summarize the president's foreign policy agenda with two words: America First, and that means putting the American people and the American taxpayer first. And that's why the president is moving as quickly as he possibly can, and working overtime to end these conflicts in both Israel and in Gaza and also the Russia-Ukraine war. As you all know, the president will be speaking with Putin at 10:00. He plans to call President Zelensky when that call concludes.

Clinton Body Count & Epstein Intelligence Links

Cosgrove then dove into the weekend discussion about a Truth Social post by President Trump about the so-called 'Clinton body count' - a spate of mysterious deaths over the past several decades linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

"Trump posted to Truth Social a video highlighting what most people call the Clinton body count," asked Cosgrove, who described a "strange number of suicides that seem to happen in circles" - citing a Saturday headline from the Washington Post suggesting that Trump's recent Truth Social post was a 'conspiracy theory.'

"President Trump posted Truth Social, a video highlighting what most people call the Clinton body count, which is the strange number of su*cides that seem to happen in Clinton circles," said Cosgrove. "I have a headline here from the Washington Post that said, 'Trump peddles false conspiracy theories tying the Clintons to several deaths.'

Cosgrove then noted the death of Mark Middleton, "who was a former Clinton White House aide, who was found dead on a Clinton Foundation property. I'll just quote from the Arkansas Times. Middleton apparently shot himself in the chest with a sh0tgun and also hung himself from a tree with an extension cord. So I have no idea how somebody commits suicide that way, but if the Washington Post is here, maybe you can enlighten us as to how that was actually a suicide.

"That's just a lead into my question about the most famous Clinton-related su*cide, which is that of Jeffrey Epstein. There's still a lot of questions around that case," Cosgrove continued. "You've released phase one of the Epstein files. What was missing from that is any connection to his ties to intelligence agencies. And that's really the whole story, that not just trafficking young girls, but doing it on behalf of intelligence agencies, and even potentially as part of a blackmail ring with potential ties to the Israeli government.

"For phase two, when can we expect it? Will it have information pertaining to those aspects of the Epstein case?"

Leavitt deflected, responding: "I know the Attorney General has committed to releasing those files. I would defer you to the Department of Justice on her timeline, but when she has made a promise in the past, she has kept it, and I'm certain that she will in this case as well."

Ties to Israel

While Epstein's ties to Israel are numerous and not necessarily conclusive, there is perhaps no better deep dive than Martyr Made's 5-hour podcast into the topic. Highly recommended if you have a long trip planned. If not, here are the core pieces of evidence:

Trump's current Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino said during an episode of the Tim Pool podcast that a "absolutely sure" that Epstein was "an intelligence asset for people in the Middle East."

said during an episode of the Tim Pool podcast that a "absolutely sure" that Ghislaine Maxwell's father, Robert Maxwell, was a Mossad asset. This comes from several sources but one of high-integrity is storied journalist Seymour Hersh.

In 2007, Southern Florida Attorney Alex Acosta chose to not press charges against Epstein despite numerous young girls alleging abuse. Acosta reportedly did so because he was told that Epstein "belonged to intelligence" and that it was "above his paygrade" and to "leave it alone".

Epstein's lawyer who brokered this deal with Acosta was Alan Dershowitz who self-admittedly has been "working for the state of Israel" for decades and was key in negotiating the release of the Mossad agents rounded up after 9/11 caught photographing and celebrating the World Trade Center attacks.. . thus the lawyer has a history of brokering non-prosecution deals on behalf of Mossad.

. Epstein's chief financier, Leslie Wexner, founded the Mega Group which was a collection of billionairs with the explicit aim of promoting Israeli interests.

Cosgrove was formerly with Max Blumenthal's Grayzone outlet and can be found on X with the handle @Cosgrove_iv.