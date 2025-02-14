print-icon
Eruption In "BleachBit," "Wipe Hard Drive," "Offshore Bank" Searches In DC Suggest Deep State Panic Mode

by Tyler Durden
Internet search trends in the Washington, DC, metro area have been nothing short of stunning in recent weeks, reflecting what appears to be growing panic within the federal bureaucracy as President Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) root out corruption in non-governmental organizations (NGO) and federal agencies. 

Earlier this week, internet search trends for "Criminal Defense Lawyer" and "RICO Laws" went viral on X, fueling speculation that Washington's political elites were in panic mode. The searches coincided with DOGE's efforts to neuter USAID's funding of NGOs that propped up a shadow government, as well as begin cutting tens of thousands of workers from various federal agencies.

Now, more suspicious search trends have erupted among DC residents as DOGE efforts went into beast mode at the end of the week. 

"Washington DC searches soar for "Swiss bank" (yellow), "offshore bank" (green), "wire money" (red) and "IBAN" (blue)," WikiLeaks wrote on X late Thursday. 

Search terms "Wipe" (blue) and "Erase" (red) also moved higher in recent weeks. Wipe hard drives?

Well, yes, the search term "wipe hard drive" across the DC metro has gone absolutely parabolic.

And "BleachBit" too! 

Searches for "lawyers" have jumped. 

"Statute of limitations" also soared. 

Why on Earth would DC residents panic-search keywords that suggest they are trying to cover up a crime?

Well, just take a look at this!

The accountability sheriff: Trump & DOGE are in town - and the Deep State criminals who have been misappropriating taxpayer funds for years are in panic mode. 

Hence this...

Now DOGE's "Big Balls" member, Edward Coristine, now listed as a "senior adviser" at the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, should focus efforts on those outbound ACH transfers >$1 million in the past few months...

. . . 

