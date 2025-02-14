Eruption In "BleachBit," "Wipe Hard Drive," "Offshore Bank" Searches In DC Suggest Deep State Panic Mode

Internet search trends in the Washington, DC, metro area have been nothing short of stunning in recent weeks, reflecting what appears to be growing panic within the federal bureaucracy as President Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) root out corruption in non-governmental organizations (NGO) and federal agencies.

Earlier this week, internet search trends for "Criminal Defense Lawyer" and "RICO Laws" went viral on X, fueling speculation that Washington's political elites were in panic mode. The searches coincided with DOGE's efforts to neuter USAID's funding of NGOs that propped up a shadow government, as well as begin cutting tens of thousands of workers from various federal agencies.

DC Internet Searches For "Criminal Defense Lawyer" & "RICO Law" Erupt As DOGE Drains Swamp https://t.co/4ytzi4YcgV — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 13, 2025

Now, more suspicious search trends have erupted among DC residents as DOGE efforts went into beast mode at the end of the week.

"Washington DC searches soar for "Swiss bank" (yellow), "offshore bank" (green), "wire money" (red) and "IBAN" (blue)," WikiLeaks wrote on X late Thursday.

Washington DC searches soar for "Swiss bank" (yellow), "offshore bank" (green), "wire money" (red) and "IBAN" (blue) pic.twitter.com/OBEg0hW8g0 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 13, 2025

Search terms "Wipe" (blue) and "Erase" (red) also moved higher in recent weeks. Wipe hard drives?

Washington DC searches soar for "wipe" (blue) and "erase" (red) according to Google trends data. pic.twitter.com/WTbK1C1zxy — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 14, 2025

Well, yes, the search term "wipe hard drive" across the DC metro has gone absolutely parabolic.

And "BleachBit" too!

Searches for "lawyers" have jumped.

Washington DC searches for "lawyer' have increased 400% (data from Google trends) pic.twitter.com/CxeSJ0VKgG — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 13, 2025

"Statute of limitations" also soared.

Washington DC searches for "statute of limitations" soar (data from Google trends) pic.twitter.com/OkNKHEQsXa — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 14, 2025

Why on Earth would DC residents panic-search keywords that suggest they are trying to cover up a crime?

"Gold Bars Off The Titanic": After Trump Victory, Biden EPA Scrambled To Funnel $20 Billion Taxpayer Funds Into 'Green' NGOs https://t.co/I9JuIFOQhr — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 13, 2025

The accountability sheriff: Trump & DOGE are in town - and the Deep State criminals who have been misappropriating taxpayer funds for years are in panic mode.

BREAKING 🚨 There will be an announcement on Rep. Robert Garcia after he thre*tened Weapons to be used against Elon Musk for saving America



Democrats are the Party of Vio*lence



HE NEEDS TO BE CHARGED pic.twitter.com/fN1Lw1UYQz — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 13, 2025

Now DOGE's "Big Balls" member, Edward Coristine, now listed as a "senior adviser" at the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, should focus efforts on those outbound ACH transfers >$1 million in the past few months...

It would be awful if someone - say Big Balls - audited all the outbound ACH transfers >$1MM in the past month https://t.co/2UEC8VEUoc — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 14, 2025

