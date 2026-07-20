Suspect Detonates Incendiary Device Outside Manhattan Federal Building

Summary:

Suspect Arrested

FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident

is investigating the incident FBI Tells Fox News " individual deployed an incendiary device "

" Immigration agents and FBI rushed out, guns drawn, and FPS apprehended the suspect

and FBI rushed out, guns drawn, and FPS apprehended the suspect Explosion Hits Outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan

Suspect Arrested

BREAKING: Suspect apprehended after incendiary device deployed outside 26 Federal Plaza in NYC, FBI reports pic.twitter.com/7sZxyan0XV — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2026

FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force Investigating

The FBI tells Fox News' Bill Melugin:

"This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident."

Melugin continued:

NYPD tells FOX there was a "found firearm" in relation to this event, but couldn't confirm if it was found on the suspect.

FBI statement to @FoxNews:



"This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident."



NYPD tells FOX there was a "found… https://t.co/bUdDbryRxC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 20, 2026

The attack at 26 Federal Plaza, which houses offices for agencies including DHS, ICE, USCIS, the FBI, and the Social Security Administration, comes days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned of far-left terrorism across the West.

Another view:

From outside my apartment. Saw what looked like a shotgun and people running for cover behind walls. Scary sights pic.twitter.com/geMnremrKD — DoubleDash_DigitalDash (@DoubleDash_H) July 20, 2026

Explosion Reported Outside 26 Federal Plaza In Lower Manhattan

New footage shows what appears to be a fire and a person being arrested outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan.

"Moment of EXPLOSION that went off outside of the 26 Federal Plaza in NYC around 8:30am this morning, with Immigration agents and FBI Rushing out guns drawn and FPS apprehending the suspect. Sidewalk has been shut down and building evacuated," FreedomNews wrote on X.

NOW: Moment of EXPLOSION that went off outside of the 26 Federal Plaza in NYC around 8:30am this morning, with Immigration agents and FBI Rushing out guns drawn and FPS apprehending the suspect. Sidewalk has been shut down and building evacuated.



NYPD on scene confirmed it was… pic.twitter.com/aihTqsFpcN — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) July 20, 2026

Notably, the building houses several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI, the Social Security Administration, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

There is no additional information at this time.