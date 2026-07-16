"Fatal Cancer On Civilization": Trump's War On Marxism Enters Action Phase As Rubio, Miller And Bessent Address 65 Nations

Summary:

Bessent Describes Action Phase Against Marxist NGOs Underway & Foreign Subversion Networks

Against Marxist NGOs Underway & Foreign Subversion Networks Rubio, Miller, Bessent Address Rise Of Far-Left Terrorism To Delegations From 65 Countries

To Delegations From 65 Countries Trump Team Declares War On Radical Left Groups

Rubio, Miller, Bessent Address Delegations From 65 Countries On Far-Left Terrorism

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed delegations from more than 65 countries on the alarming rise of far-left terrorism.

The broader message from all three speakers was very clear: Just as the US and its allies confronted the spread of Marxism in previous generations, Washington now believes the West needs an all-of-government, multinational strategy to counter far-left political violence, foreign influence networks and subversion movements seeking to destabilize Western institutions.

Rubio called for the civilized world to unite against an "encroaching darkness," urging all leaders in the room to defend what they have built and fight back against those who seek to destroy it. The enemy Rubio is referring to is the rise of transnational far-left terrorism.

NEW: Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for the civilized world to unite against an "encroaching darkness," urging nations to defend what they have built and fight back against those who seek to destroy it.



"It is easy to destroy great things. It is far more difficult to make… pic.twitter.com/G14GjBSIXE — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2026

Rubio said, "In the United States, the share of left-wing terrorist attacks and plots has risen to levels not seen in DECADES. In Germany, far-left violence has jumped by more than 40% in just the last year alone."

🚨 JUST IN: Marco Rubio is throwing Democrats into a frenzy by dropping this truth nuke that terrorism is COMING FROM THE LEFT



"In all-out assault on our immigration officers, sniper attacks, explosives, armed ambushes, a transgender shooter opening fire on Catholic elementary… pic.twitter.com/jENXMAqe1U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

Rubio added that Antifa is being directly aided by Iran and Cuba through a massive international network that seeks to attack the West with terrorism and propaganda.

Marco Rubio says Antifa is being directly aided by Iran and Cuba through a massive international network that seeks to attack the West with terrorism and propaganda.



"They despise the West because the West is great." pic.twitter.com/20o7JSLdKY — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 16, 2026

After Rubio, Miller addressed the hundreds of high-level officials in the room, saying, "Here in the United States, we have taken the necessary and essential action formally recognizing left-wing violence as a form of political terrorism that is a direct threat to our national security and the survival of our republican form of government."

Stephen Miller: "Here in the United States, we have taken the necessary and essential action formally recognizing left-wing violence as a form of political terrorism that is a direct threat to our national security and the survival of our republican form of government." pic.twitter.com/MMvYho2t87 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 16, 2026

He called left-wing political violence: "This is a fatal cancer to civilization… The greatest risk that we have is that our institutions have grown too soft and too cowardly to be able to defend themselves against a mortal threat."

Stephen Miller on left-wing political violence: “This is a fatal cancer to civilization… The greatest risk that we have is that our institutions have grown too soft and too cowardly to be able to defend themselves against a mortal threat.” pic.twitter.com/RJCZDMAfCX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 16, 2026

Last but not least, Bessent then describes how the US Treasury will dismantle the foreign subversion networks that use nonprofits to wage war against the US:

Treasury is expanding its efforts to identify organizations that abuse charitable and nonprofit structures as vehicles for illicit finance. We are examining where tax exempt status has been exploited, where charitable entities have become financial conduits for foreign influence activity and how those entrusted with stewardship of these organizations have instead enabled violence, where the evidence leads we will not hesitate to follow and of course we will hold these organizations, officers, directors, accountable and just as financial institution must know their clients they must know their grantees. That work is well underway.

At President Trump’s direction, @USTreasury is bringing the full weight of our authorities to defend the integrity of the U.S. and global financial systems.



We will identify illicit funding, however artfully it is concealed. We will dismantle the networks that sustain political… pic.twitter.com/oS1ri4kZeX — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 16, 2026

All in all, the meeting should be viewed as a signal that the Trump administration has entered the action phase to dismantle the command-and-control structures of foreign subversion networks routed through Marxist groups and nonprofits seeking to destabilize the West.

Watch Live: Rubio, Bessent Convene 65 Nations For Global Crackdown On "Far-Left Political Terrorism"

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host delegations from 65 countries in Washington on Thursday morning to coordinate a specialized international response to combat what the Trump administration describes as a "resurgence" of far-left political terrorism.

Watch Live here (due to start at 0910ET):

CNN cited a senior State Department official who said the delegations will come from "across the Western Hemisphere, Asia, Europe, and beyond."

The meeting will focus on countering the spread of far-left political violence and terrorism across the West, including riots, attacks on critical infrastructure and acts of industrial sabotage.

Here's color from the outlet on today's meeting:

According to sources, many of the delegations will not be led by the foreign ministers of the countries, but rather more working-level and technical officials. Several cited scheduling, with invitations to the event only being issued at the beginning of July. Countries that had worked with the administration on the topic were among those invited, the official said, noting they've had "very productive engagements with Germany, with Greece, with Italy, and that’s often where the problem is most pronounced in Europe."

Another State Department official told CNN that Rubio plans to describe left-wing terrorism as "the result of a unique evil rooted in a deep resentment towards civilization."

The threat of left-wing terrorism "has not really been addressed collectively in an effective way," the official said.

According to the official, partners have said they "have a handle" on other forms of political violence but "this one is more difficult for us."

We wrote one month ago:

We noted at the time, "While the cases appear separate, both point to a broader concern: revolutionary and radical-left rhetoric is increasingly bleeding into an alarming pattern of real-world violence, with younger and younger extremists resorting to violence targeting wealthy individuals or even right-leaning political figures."

Far-left extremist Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists...

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller are also expected to be at today's meeting.

Bessent signaled in late May to reporters that "in the weeks and months" there will be a lot to talk about in terms of dark-money-funded NGOs fueling chaos and revolution in the US.

Ahead of today's meeting, a State Department official spoke with Breitbart News about foreign subversion networks sowing chaos in America:

"The State Department will be issuing a report detailing the Cuban regime's longstanding campaign to foment left-wing extremism in the United States and internationally. The report finds that for nearly seven decades, the Cuban regime has played an indispensable role in nearly every notable far-left insurgency, revolution, and militant movement across the Western Hemisphere and beyond."

ZeroHedge was first to point out in late 2025:

Last week, Jim "Fergie" Chambers, the Communist centi-millionaire and heir to the massive Cox media fortune, was arrested in Spain at the request of the US Justice Department and is awaiting possible extradition on federal charges linked to "international money laundering… with the intent to provide material support to and resources to foreign terrorist organizations."

City Journal's Stu Smith wrote in a recent report, "Chambers is one of the main funders of America's radical Left. His money has flowed to a host of projects in the "anti-imperialism" organizing space," adding, "Chambers claims that he and Singham are effectively the two primary financiers of the US radical left." Despite this, the two have apparently been at loggerheads—a conflict that has now gone public."

And all of this raises one obvious question: Why is the Democratic Socialists of America a "partner" of ICAP, a US-sanctioned, Castro-era Cuban organization created to export Marxist ideology and cultivate foreign political networks?

ICAP can be viewed as an ideological intake valve, providing political cover and access points that could be exploited for influence or intelligence operations.

That relationship provides new context for statements from DSA leaders, such as: "The most important thing we can do is take that American empire down from within."

You know it's bad for Democrats when one of their own has to write a WSJ op-ed, calling for "Lawmakers, law-enforcement agencies and journalists should investigate the DSA to see if it is being funded by foreign governments and interests."