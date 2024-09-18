Explosives Reported Near Trump Rally On Long Island As Police Hunt For Suspect

Police in Nassau County, New York are investigating a possible security breach after a reported discovery of explosives near the site of former President Donald Trump's rally on Long Island, just hours before his scheduled speech Wednesday evening.

Sources within the Nassau County Police Department allegedly told One America News Network (OANN) journalist James Lalino that officers conducting a routine K9 sweep discovered an explosive device in a vehicle parked near the rally venue. The report comes just three days after a would-be assassin was arrested at Trump's Palm Beach golf club.

According to the Daily Mail, the driver of the car with explosives ran into the woods. According to Lalino’s report on X, the suspect bolted from the car, leaving law enforcement scrambling to locate him.

Sources in the Nassau County Police Department just told me that "the perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed" from the area surrounding tonight's Trump rally site.



Source said "During K9, doing their checks, they found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and… — James Lalino (@JamesLalino) September 18, 2024

“No one saw if he had anything on him, they just saw him take off running,” one source reportedly told Lalino. “A lot of cars are now parking, they’re lining up on Hempstead Turnpike, just parking on the grass. Even over at Eisenhower Park, they’re just parking over there."

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump wait for the start of his campaign rally at Nassau

The bomb scare comes as Trump continues to face heightened security threats. He has largely shifted to indoor venues since an attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, when a would-be attacker was apprehended before getting close to the former president.

Trump has largely moved to indoor events since the first attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. He was shot in the right ear by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks as shots rang out at his mid-summer rally. Two months later, a gunman pointed an AK-47 at the former president while he was playing at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach on Sunday just after 1pm. The Republican nominee was rushed to safety as Secret Service agents opened fire on the suspect who had a GoPro camera and backpack, along with his rife. -Daily Mail

If confirmed, the presence of explosives at Wednesday’s event would mark a chilling escalation in the threats surrounding Trump’s public appearances as he continues to campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination. Law enforcement officials have not yet released an official statement, but the incident has put the rally site on high alert.

BREAKING: Police find "explosives" in a car near Donald Trump's rally site on Long Island where he is speaking this evening according to @JamesLalino



Lalino reports that the rally site's "perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed."



The Nassau County Police… pic.twitter.com/fNxUehL9Zt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2024

Nassau County police are reportedly working to secure the area while the search for the suspect continues.

Developing...