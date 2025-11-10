Trump Floats $10k Bonus To 'Patriotic' Air Traffic Controllers As FAA Freezes Private Jet Travel At 12 Major Airports

Update (1045ET) : Shortly after reports that the FAA will prohibit private aviation travel at a dozen major airports, President Trump wrote on X, urging "All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!" threatening that "Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially "docked.”"

Furthermore he offered 'patriotic' controllers, who did not skip work, a sizable bonus:

"For those Air Traffic Controllers who who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the "Democrat Shutdown Hoax,” I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country."

For the less than patriotic controllers, he had a different message:

"For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A, against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering."

The last "Administration" wasted Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated "junk," Trump continued, adding that:

"They had no idea what they were doing! Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU - I won’t be able to send your money fast enough! To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY.

GOD BLESS AMERICA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

Less than 24 hours after we pointed out that FAA authorities should "ground private jets" to ease gridlock caused by the air traffic controller shortage in the longest-ever government shutdown. The FAA has done precisely that.

On Monday morning, CNBC reports that the FAA announced that all business aviation activity at a dozen major U.S. airports will be prohibited amid mounting staffing shortages, forcing flight reductions, and threatening to push several key airports toward complete shutdown.

What we said.

Someone at the FAA listened.

FAA prohibits most private jets at 12 major airports amid shutdown’s air traffic staffing problems https://t.co/lDGWzAJPdM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 10, 2025

Here are the new private jet restrictions now in effect at 12 major U.S. airports:

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport (BOS)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Before some Democrats came to their senses on Sunday afternoon, allowing the GOP to secure 60 votes to advance a bill that would reopen the government, perhaps by the end of the week (Polymarket odds to reopen Nov. 12-15 stand at 85%), we cited an X comment made by CNBC's Brian Sullivan, who absoutely nailed, pointing out that once FAA-mandated flight reductions start forcing airport closures, there would be movement on Capitol Hill to reopen the governmnet.

Hours later, on Sunday afternoon into the evening, this happened:

What likely drove at least eight Democrats to cross the aisle and side with Republicans to begin the process of reopening the government were Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's repeated warnings that daily flight cuts would rise from 4% to 6% by Tuesday, then 10% by mid-month, and could even reach 20%, effectively paralyzing the nation's entire commercial aviation network just ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year: Thanksgiving.

Seasonal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint data shows that the number of travelers screened at airport security checkpoints will begin to surge in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Back to Sullivan's point, "Once airports close this thing ends. We don't all fly private like many in Congress."

As for the centimillionaires and billionaires who prefer to fly private, no sympathy needed. Their pilots can always divert to regional or even untowered airfields.