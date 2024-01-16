Fani Opens Up: Fulton County DA Says 'You Cannot Expect Black Women To Be Perfect And Save The World'

Fulton County, Georgia DA Fani Willis implied she was guilty of something - telling a Sunday congregation at the Big Bethel AME Church ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day that "you cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world," and that "we need to be allowed to stumble."

Fulton County DA Fani Willis speaks during a worship service at the Big Bethel AME Church on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Watch:

Fani Willis believes she’s saving the world—we just need to allow her “to stumble” at times 😂 pic.twitter.com/svY7jOkxm8 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 15, 2024

Willis has come under fire for hiring a man named Nathan Wade (without proper approval), a private attorney in the midst of a divorce who "has little to no experience trying felony cases, much less complex RICO actions," according to a 127-page filing in former President Donald Trump's 2020 election trial in Georgia.

Wade ended up pocketing nearly $700,000 from Fulton county taxpayers - with which he allegedly took Willis on lavish vacations. He also billed taxpayers $2,000 to talk to the Biden White House about prosecuting Biden's political opponent.

Allegations surfaced last week from one of Trump’s co-defendants, Mike Roman, a political operative who served as Trump’s director of Election Day operations on his 2020 reelection campaign, who accused Willis and Wade of engaging in an “improper” romantic relationship. Citing “sources close” to both Willis and Wade, Roman’s lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant, claimed the pair have been involved in an “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship,” and went on vacations together. The filings argued the alleged relationship, which Merchant claims started before the election interference began, makes the indictment “fatally defective” and requests it be dismissed. -The Hill

Willis then played the (double-reverse) race card, saying: "I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counselors. It’s my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one."

"I hired one white woman, a good personal friend and a great lawyer, a superstar, I tell you. I hired one white man — brilliant — my friend and a great lawyer. And I hired one Black man, another superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer," she continued, without referencing Wade by name.

"The Black man I chose has been a judge for more than 10 years, run[s] a private practice more than 20 [years]," said Willis. "Represented businesses in civil litigation … served a prosecutor, a criminal defense lawyer, special assistant attorney general."

Willis then pretended to talk to God, asking: "God, isn’t it them who’s playing the race card when they only question one?"

"They’re playing the race card when they constantly think I need someone from some other jurisdiction in some other state to tell me how to do a job I’ve [done] almost 30 years."

Did the other two attorneys she hired take her on lavish vacations?

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) will get to the bottom of it - after launching an investigation into Wade.

"According to a recent court filing, you have been paid more than $650,000—at the rate of $250 per hour—to serve as an 'Attorney Consultant' and later a 'Special Assistant District Attorney' in the unprecedented investigation and prosecution of the former President and other former federal officials," wrote Jordan in a Friday letter reported by Just the News.

"This filing also alleges that while receiving a substantial amount of money from Fulton County, you spent extravagantly on lavish vacations with your boss, Ms. Willis."