FBI Arrests Virginia Man In Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case

The FBI has arrested a Virginia man nearly five years after pipe bombs were placed at both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021 - the day before the events of Jan. 6.

The suspect is expected to face charges for allegedly planting the devices, which were later deemed to be viable explosives that could have caused "serious injury or death."

The FBI did not share additional information about the suspect, however MS Now reports that the suspect has been linked to statements that show support for an anarchist ideology .

The bureau has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, reviewed over 39,000 video files, and fielded over 600 tips from the public - yet what led to the arrest was "the same trove of material that had mostly been gathered in 2021 and 2022," two sources told the outlet - meaning that the Biden administration had the evidence over three years ago.

Video footage and photos of the suspect showed a figure walking around in a hoodie and a face mask. The bombs were quickly disarmed shortly after they were discovered.

"There is a massive cover-up, because the person who planted those pipe bombs -- they don't want you to know who it was, because it's either a connected anti-Trump insider, or this was an inside job," Dan Bongino, now the deputy FBI Director, said in November 2024 on his show. "Those bombs were planted there. This was a setup. I have zero doubt."

Last month a forensic analysis pointed to a former US Capitol Police officer, whose unique gait due to a sports injury suggested that she was a match using a software tool that compared her stride to the suspect's, Blaze Media reported.

Former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin told Blaze News that, in the days immediately after Jan. 6, he and his team conducted surveillance “one door away” from the residence tied to the female suspect. He says the team was pulled off the assignment without explanation, and requests to interview a person linked to the suspect’s movements were denied.

So the fact that a man was just arrested suggests that while the FBI may have been looking into her, it may have been a dead end - or they've arrested the wrong person.

The Blaze report was disputed by Headline USA and journalist Breanna Morello.

The mysterious handling of the bombs drew scrutiny from Congress and the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general. Surveillance footage later released by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) showed Secret Service agents responding slowly after being told a device was found at the DNC. Agents remained in their vehicle eating lunch for roughly two minutes before investigating and allowed pedestrians and cars to pass near the device.

Earlier this year, a House committee report provided new insight into the investigation, highlighting multiple failures by law enforcement to detect the devices and properly secure the scene after their discovery.