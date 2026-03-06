FBI Investigating Suspected Cyber Attack On Sensitive Surveillance Network

The FBI is scrambling to investigate a suspected cybersecurity incident involving a sensitive internal network used to manage court-ordered wiretaps and foreign-intelligence surveillance warrants, according to CNN.

The bureau confirmed the activity in a brief statement, saying that it had "identified and addressed suspicious activities on FBI networks" and deployed its full technical resources in response.

And of course, the timing couldn't be more interesting, as the incident comes amid heightened vigilance for retaliatory cyberattacks following the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, which targeted Iranian nuclear, missile and command infrastructure and resulted in the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes have triggered regional escalation, including Iranian counterstrikes and proxy activity in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. intelligence assessments, including a Department of Homeland Security bulletin, indicate that while large-scale physical attacks on U.S. soil remain improbable, Iran-aligned hacktivists and potentially state-linked actors are likely to pursue lower-level disruptive actions. Such attacks could include distributed denial-of-service instructions, website defacements and other intrusions aimed at causing nuisance or temporary disruption.

"Although a large-scale physical attack is unlikely, Iran and its proxies probably pose a persistent threat of targeted attacks in the Homeland, and will almost certainly escalate retaliatory actions - or calls to action - if reports of the Ayatollah’s death are confirmed," according to the bulletin obtained by ABC News.



"In the short-term, we are most concerned that Iran-aligned hacktivists will conduct low-level cyber attacks against US networks, such as website defacements and distributed denial-of-service attacks,” officials said in the bulletin.

Major banks and other institutions have intensified monitoring and fortified defenses in recent days. However, no significant breaches directly attributed to the current phase of hostilities have been publicly confirmed.

Speaking to investors this week, JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon said that while he endorsed the U.S.-Israeli strikes as a necessary response to longstanding threats from Tehran but cautioned about the asymmetric risks ahead, including cyber attacks on major financial institutions.

"They can't match us militarily, so they'll hit where it hurts - our networks, our operations, our customers,” Dimon added.

“We always try to prepare for that,” the top Wall Street banker said, underscoring that he considers cyber attacks “one of the highest risks banks bear.”

Or that's all just propaganda and it's this guy...