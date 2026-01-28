FBI Raids 'Ground Zero' Fulton County Election Office In 2020 Voter Fraud Probe

The FBI has raided a Fulton County, Georgia election hub that was 'ground zero' for voter fraud concerns in the 2020 election, Fox News reports.

Agents could be seen entering the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, a new facility which opened in 2023 - and was designed to streamline their election process (we're sure!).

According to the report, it was not immediately clear what the FBI agents were investigating, just that it's related to the 2020 US election.

In December, news broke that tabulation tapes in Fulton County were not signed, affecting 315,000 votes. After Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tried to reassure voters that "Georgia has the most secure elections in the country," Republicans questioned him...

“If only Georgia had an official responsible for preventing clerical errors that undermine election integrity. Is there anyone in Georgia who has that job, Brad?” said Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor.

US Rep. Mike Collinns, who is running for Senate, said he was "tired of empty words from weak leaders," adding "Turns out over 300,000 early votes in the 2020 election were illegally certified but still included in the final results."

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump sought a $6.26 million reimbursement for legal fees stemming from his now-dismissed election interference case.

