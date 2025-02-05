FCC Chairman Releases Full Transcript Of 'Spliced' Kamala Harris 60 Minutes Interview

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Wednesday released the full transcript of former Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with '60 Minutes' on CBS which the network deceptively edited to make her sound competent while giving an answer on Israel.

CBS provided the FCC with unredacted video & a transcript of VP Harris’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview in response to the FCC’s review of a News Distortion complaint.



CBS did not ask for confidential or non-public treatment of these materials.



Given the value of transparency & the… — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 5, 2025

To recap, a pre-interview teaser had Harris blathering her usual word-salad over whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was listening to the Biden administration, to which she said:

"Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region."

But in the version that aired on 60 Minutes, Harris' answer was: "We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end."

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

Now that we have the transcript, we can clearly see that '60 Minutes' completely cut the word-salad out, and only included the last half of her answer.

Was CBS also taking money from USAID?