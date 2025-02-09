First CBS News Poll Of Trump Stuns Democrats

President Donald Trump's lawsuit against CBS News over its "news distortion" of a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris may have compelled the left-leaning media organization, owned by Paramount Global, to report actual news.

A new CBS News/YouGov survey of 2,175 US adults interviewed last week found President Trump to be "tough," "energetic," "focused," and "effective" in his first few weeks in office.

With most describing him as "tough," "energetic," "focused" and "effective" — and as doing what he'd promised during his campaign — President Trump has started his term with net positive marks from Americans overall, in our first CBS News polling since he returned to office.… pic.twitter.com/ZYKPscvS0G — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2025

Many respondents said the president is going over and beyond in helping this nation, with very few saying he is doing less.

His voters note that he has the right balance of focusing on restoring national security by reversing the disastrous open border policies of the Biden-Harris administration and ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the federal government and military.

Most respondents approved of the president's border and deportation policies, while cash-strapped respondents said the administration needs to focus more on tackling the inflation storm sparked by out-of-control spending by Democrats.

Here are the questions asked in the CBS News/YouGov survey:

Describe Donald Trump As...?

Trump And Campaign Promises: Is He Doing...?

Trump's Overall Job Rating

Trump Admin's Program To Deport Immigrants Illegally In US

Sending US Troops To The US-Mexico Border

Large Detention Centers While Determining Who Should Be Deported

Trump's Handling Of Israel-Hamas Conflict

US Trying To Take Over Gaza Would Be...

Trump's Focus On Lowering Prices Is...

New US Tariffs On Goods From...

Elon Musk & DOGE: Influence Over Gov't Operations And Sending Should Be

What’s entertaining is that all of these polls heavily lean to the left—yet, no matter how much the MSM tries to manipulate polling data to generate negative sentiment around Trump, the president's level of support must be extraordinarily high. And this is what actually keeps the Democratic Party up at night... Poll rigging is not working. Too big to rig.

All the polls are left leaning. So imagine how much higher it actually is. — Any Excuse (@anyexcuse4me) February 9, 2025

MSM's ability to control narratives and push radical leftist state propaganda through its censorship blob is coming to an end in the Trump era. More and more Americans are realizing that their hard-earned money has been used to fund leftist media outlets and journalists who have spent the past decade calling Trump a "Nazi."

Now let's look at MSNBC's polling of Trump...