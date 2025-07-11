Forced Labor, Human Trafficking? Illegal Alien Kids Rescued After ICE Raids Industrial Pot Farm In Newsom's California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X, "Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields."

Trump calls me “Newscum” — but he’s the real scum. pic.twitter.com/fj0l25mRBN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

"Kids running from tear gas." Think about that for a second… Why were there children at state-licensed, industrialized commercial marijuana farms in Southern California's agricultural zones?

That's a very good question — and perhaps protesting ICE seems the most plausible explanation. But one thing is sure: CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott revealed that federal agents rescued children from what appears to be forced labor conditions on industrial-sized marijuana farms.

"10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility - all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It's now under investigation for child labor violations," Scott revealed on X.

He asked: "California, are you ready to partner with us to stop child exploitation?"

This is Newsom’s California. https://t.co/Z1XoRMtBSN — CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott (@CBPCommissioner) July 11, 2025

ICE agents on Thursday targeted two locations by Glass House Farms — one in the Santa Barbara County town of Carpinteria, about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles, and another in the Ventura County community of Camarillo, about 50 miles from the metro area controlled by a far-left regime — resulted in the rescue of what could be illegal alien childeren exploited by labor mules.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X that federal law enforcement rescued the children from what appears to be "potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking." She said agents were met by "500+ rioters," one of whom opened fire on law enforcement.

ICE and @CBP officers who so bravely rescued 9 children from potential exploitation, forced labor and human trafficking, were met by 500+ rioters, one of whom shot at law enforcement.



Thank you to the brave men and women of @ICEGov @CBP @DHSgov. You make America proud. pic.twitter.com/Hk0UELT8KJ — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 11, 2025

X users were horrified Thursday night when an anti-ICE protester opened fire on federal law enforcement — a disturbing sign that low-intensity skirmishes are escalating into armed confrontations. This comes as the Democratic Party's leftist radicals continue to promote dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric, putting federal agents directly in harm's way.

A protester was seen apparently firing some kind of weapon at federal agents during the immigration raid at a farm near Camarillo on Thursday. It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the chaos. https://t.co/tZBT2XnVEH pic.twitter.com/p4YZ3qkHnM — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 10, 2025