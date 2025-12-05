Full Metal Retard: Walz Rolls Out Taxpayer-Funded Paid Leave For Illegals

Less than one week after the NY Times (of all rags) torched Minnesota governor Tim Walz over a massive and sprawling fraud scandal involving Somalians that federal prosecutors say siphoned over $1 billion from the state's social safety net programs, Walz is opening yet another avenue for fraud - giving taxpayer-funded leave illegal immigrants.

Under the Minnesota Paid Family and Medical Leave Program which Walz signed into law ahead of its Jan. 1 start date, "undocumented workers" will receive benefits, according to the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce's FAQ page.

The program provides payments to Minnesota residents who need time away from work for "serious health" reasons, or to take care of a family member - be it an infant or an ill relative, the Washington Examiner reports. What's more, if an individual qualifies for both medical and family leave, they can "double dip" - getting taxpayer funds for a total of 20 weeks or 5.5 months, each year. These receiving benefits can also "top off" paid leave by using paid time off (PTO), sick days, and vacation hours in addition to their leave of absence.

Program beneficiaries will receive between 55% and 90% of their regular wages while on paid leave - up to a maximum amount of $5,692 per month.

"Are people going to abuse the program?" Walz replied when questioned on Tuesday at an event about potential fraud. "How disrespectful to people to assume that ailing Minnesotans are scamming. That’s what I hear from [critics] all the time. I trust Minnesotans."

"I believe they know you’re not gonna get rich, and it’s not your full salary. You’re not gonna scam and take time off," Walz continued.

Meanwhile, Walz continues to downplay growing concerns after a $1 billion fraud was uncovered by City Journal, in which Somali immigrants were stealing welfare funds and funneling the money home to Somalia.

The fraud involved a series of schemes that federal authorities say took root over the past five years, many centered within Minnesota’s Somali diaspora, where individuals established companies that billed state agencies for services that were never performed. Prosecutors say 59 people have been convicted across various cases so far, in three separate plots.

Minnesota’s fraud scandal stood out even in the context of rampant theft during the pandemic, when Americans stole tens of billions through unemployment benefits, business loans and other forms of aid, according to federal auditors. - NYT

Federal prosecutors have emphasized the seriousness of the cases being prosecuted by career federal attorney Joseph H. Thompson - who warned that the scale of fraud threatens public confidence. “No one will support these programs if they continue to be riddled with fraud,” Mr. Thompson said. “We’re losing our way of life in Minnesota in a very real way.”

Also meanwhile, Minnesota is awarding public outreach grants to community groups that are focused on "equity" and helping "priority populations" including minorities, LGBT people, immigrants, and people who can't speak English.

Funding for the grants comes from a portion of the annual projected PFML payments. For fiscal 2026, grants will be awarded from an available fund of $1.9 million, increasing to $3.7 million the following year. ‘The next big fraud scandal in Minnesota’ Some policy experts are raising fraud-related concerns about bad actors abusing the paid leave program, especially exploiting the minimal eligibility criteria that allow illegal immigrants to benefit from the coverage plan. “Why are Minnesota taxpayers, which I’m one, funding people who, legally speaking, should not be in America or in Minnesota?” questioned Bill Glahn, a policy fellow at the Minnesota-based Center of the American Experiment. Proponents of PFML, however, believe that illegal migrants should reap the rewards if they pay into the program via the payroll tax, which is split between employers and employees, whose half is deducted from their wages. -Washington Examiner

Evidence continues to mount that Walz is, as President Trump claims, a complete retard.