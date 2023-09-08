Georgia Grand Jury "Went Insane", Targeted Lindsey Graham And 38 Others Over J6

The Georgia grand jury, whose 'lunatic' forewoman came under fire in February after she went on national TV, giddy with excitement, and foreshadowed the coming indictments against former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants...

Emily khors is the forewoman of the Trump grand jury and she’s an absolute lunatic. She must think she’s the lead role in her head. pic.twitter.com/67DDzPmN83 — Stephan (@itoldyaso88) February 22, 2023

...went absolutely insane with indictment recommendations. As it turns out, the grand jury actually recommended charges against 39 people, including two former US senators for Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as well as current US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said called him after the 2020 election to ask if it was possible to invalidate mail-in ballots that violated the state's signature-matching law, and whether political bias may have played a role in counties where poll workers accepted higher rates of mismatched signatures.

The avalanche of indictment recommendations was revealed on Friday after a Georgia judge released a report which underpinned GA District Attorney Fani Willis' decision to issue indictments on racketeering charges.

"The Fulton County Grand Jury went insane," writes journalist and attorney, Techno Fog of The Reactionary.

The Fulton County Grand Jury went insane -



Voting to indict Lindsey Graham, Michael Flynn, David Perdue, and Kelly Loeffler "with respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election"



Perdue and Loeffler (and many others) would have faced RICO charges. pic.twitter.com/Zs9Cegn2VH — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 8, 2023

