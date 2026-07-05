Germany's AfD Tricks Thousands Of Antifa Revolutionaries

Germany's right-wing AfD party re-elected co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla at its annual conference in Erfurt, a central German city. Meanwhile, far-left activists, professional political agitators, and NGOs funded by dark money attempted to restrict access to the event through a coordinated pressure campaign.

BREAKING:



Around 2500 far-left militant Antifa extremists along with 25 000 far-left protesters have arrived in Erfurt to protest against the AfD’s federal party congress.



Journalists from @jungefreiheit and @apollo_news_de have been attacked by Antifa, beaten up and have had… https://t.co/2KAf4R74Zv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 4, 2026

Der chronologische Zusammenschnitt aller Videos des brutalen Antifa-Angriffs auf die drei Apollo Reporter.



Was dieser Hass-Mob mit Demokratie zu tun hat, diese Frage sollten SPD und Grüne mal beantworten müssen... pic.twitter.com/Tg6MSQSfT7 — Benedikt Brechtken (@ben_brechtken) July 4, 2026

Kurzer Lagebericht – AfD-Bundesparteitag Erfurt



Die Delegierten sind bereits gegen 5 Uhr in der Messehalle angekommen. Die „Antifa“ und das „Widersetzen“-Bündnis haben komplett verschlafen – die Blockaden kamen viel zu spät. Der Saal war früh voll, der Parteitag konnte… pic.twitter.com/W1TudPJNzx — Petr Bystron (@PetrBystronAfD) July 4, 2026

Local police estimate that around 15,000 far-left activists descended on Erfurt to block roads and prevent AfD members from reaching the convention area. However, as one news outlet pointed out:

AfD tricks Antifa. The motley crew of disheveled youths, chronic unemployed, students of babble studies, and NGO staffers sat on the street starting at 05:30 a.m. to block the AfD's arrival. But the AfD had already arrived an hour and a half earlier in a long convoy under police protection. And while the AfD delegates could leisurely have breakfast and prepare for the party congress that starts at 10 a.m., Antifa is squatting pointlessly on the street. With the AfD, you just get up earlier

AfD trickst Antifa aus.



Die Melange aus verwahrlosten Jugendlichen, Dauerarbeitslosen, Studenten der Geschwätzwissenschaften und NGO-Mitarbeitern saß ab 05.30 Uhr auf der Straße, um die Anreise der AfD zu blockieren.



Die AfD war aber schon eineinhalb Stunden früher in einem… pic.twitter.com/zYS42pZdg7 — GFrei.News (@GFreiNews) July 4, 2026

The conference comes as AfD's growing confidence among the population becomes evident, with the party leading polls ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives. Recent surveys put AfD support at 29%, compared to about 22% for the CDU/CSU bloc.

"Germany’s AfD is at 28% in national polls, the most popular party, and 41% in an eastern state where an election will be held in September: add the far left, and populism is >50% of the electorate. There appear few stable German political coalitions that exclude the AfD" - Rabo — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 11, 2026

Weidel and Chrupalla used their speeches to attack mainstream parties, blast globalists, and sharpen their anti-immigration message.

AfD became the second-largest party in last year's elections, with its influence growing amid mounting public frustration with liberals and their failed globalist policies, whether nation-killing open-border migration, de-growth climate policies, or other progressive policies that are ruining the West.