"Get Out Of My Fu**ing Shot!": Second Katie Porter Video Plunges Gubernatorial Campaign Into 'Disaster'

Katie Porter, the leading candidate to replace Gavin Newsom in California's upcoming gubernatorial election, has thrown her campaign into chaos after a second viral clip of her berating a staffer emerged hours after she made headlines for throwing a complete temper tantrum in a CBS News interview.

On Wednesday evening, Politico published the second clip of Porter screaming at a staffer.

"Get out of my fucking shot!" Porter screeched at a masked staffer who appeared in the background of an online conversation between Porter and then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021. Porter's staffer had interjected to correct something Porter said about electric vehicles - which earned the employee a reprimand.

"You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot," Porter said.

Absolutely unreal video of Katie Porter screaming at one of her staffers



“Get out of my f**king shot” pic.twitter.com/OB7yauns2b — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) October 8, 2025

Here's Porter getting nasty with CBS News correspondent Julie Watts over a simple question as to how she plans to woo the 40% of conservative California voters.

Since this 3min excerpt of 30min segment went viral, we decided to post it ourselves. But I’d encourage you to watch the full segment. https://t.co/wHQcHbybqF @CBSNews @kcalnews @CBSSacramento @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/A80fBGiFxE — Julie Watts (@juliewattsTV) October 8, 2025

"Is this a disaster? Yes," Democratic strategist Gale Kaufman told Politico. "And the reason it’s a disaster is because it amplifies what her reputation already is."

Reminder that we've known that Katie Porter treats staffers like garbage for a long time now. https://t.co/yjPHMrpsqp pic.twitter.com/kvOwD3Taho — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) October 9, 2025

Porter's Democratic rivals seized and pounced on her cuntery, with Antonio Villaraigosa purchasing three-minute ads in the Sacramento market to run Porter's tense exchange with Watts.

Stephen J. Cloobeck released a digital ad highlighting Porter's past bitchyness, while Xavier Becerra and Tony Thurmond both highlighted their own responses to Watts' outburst.

"As the last viable female candidate in this race, it matters to me that California’s first female governor be a trusted, respected leader we can all be proud of — not a viral embarrassment," said Betty Yee. "Women in politics are still held to higher standards, and Katie Porter has clearly failed that test."

The Porter campaign is defiant - insisting that the viral clips have had no effect on her frontrunner status.

"Californians are hungry for a governor who they trust can fight for them against Trump," campaign spokesman Peter Opitz said in a statement. "They know from her work taking on powerful interests in Washington that Katie is never going to be shy about calling out bullshit, and that is why every poll shows Katie firmly in the lead."

Yet, according to GOP consultant Rob Stuzman, "It hurts her significantly. This will be what a lot of voters hear about her or see about her for the first time," adding "It’s not just that she appears intemperate and incapable of answering fair questions or subjecting herself to the interview. I just don’t think she comes across as very likable."

As Politico reports further,

there was also a chorus of detractors from her own party, including palpable schadenfreude from operatives who had worked on rival campaigns or heard Porter was difficult to work with — or for. “What people saw in that interview is a certain temperament,” said Marisol Samayoa, a consultant who worked for Adam Schiff’s Senate bid. “The way she handled herself on camera is an example of the type of leadership Californians don’t want to see.” Porter, whose name identification far exceeds her rivals thanks to her national profile as a whiteboard-wielding anti-corporate warrior and her failed statewide bid for Senate last year, has consistently led in polls since Kamala Harris opted out of running for governor. She has scooped up some major endorsements, including EMILY’s List, which backs female candidates who support abortion rights, and statewide unions such as the National Union of Healthcare Workers and the Teamsters.

Bye Felicia?

