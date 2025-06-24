"Get Your F**king Members In Order": L.A. Official Calls For Mexican Gangs To Mobilize Against ICE Agents

A top far-left city official in southeast Los Angeles County is now under federal investigation after allegedly posting a video on social media calling on Mexican gangs to mobilize against ICE agents. If this isn't textbook insurrectionist behavior, it's hard to imagine what is.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin broke the story on X late Tuesday afternoon. He stated that Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez is under investigation for urging 18th Street and Florencia 13 gang members to defend their territory against ICE, reportedly telling gang leaders to "get your f***ing members in order."

Here's the report from Melugin:

EXCLUSIVE: Per federal sources, the vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in southeast L.A. County, is under FBI investigation after she allegedly posted a video to social media in which she appears to call for 18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members in L.A. to defend their territory from ICE, even urging gang leadership to "get your fucking members in order." I'm told Cynthia Gonzalez posted the video late last week, then deleted it, and that the FBI later visited her home & she is under active federal investigation. Gonzalez posted on her social media that the FBI came to her house, and she needs a lawyer. FBI LA tells FOX they cannot confirm or deny an investigation, but that they condemn any call for gang violence. We've reached out to Gonzalez via phone and email & are awaiting a response. No response yet from the city of Cudahy either. Will update as we get more.

EXCLUSIVE: Per federal sources, the vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in southeast LA County, is under FBI investigation after she allegedly posted a video to social media in which she appears to call for 18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members in LA to defend their territory from… pic.twitter.com/afJfxeSCBb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2025

Meanwhile, the city of Cudahy has posted links on social media, including X, for illegal aliens to call the "CHIRLA Rapid Response Hotline" amid ongoing local ICE raids.

There have been no operations in Cudahy at this time.



For immediate support, call the CHIRLA Rapid Response Hotline:

(888) 624-4752



####

No se han reportado operaciones en Cudahy.



Para apoyo inmediato, llame a la Línea Directa de Respuesta Rápida de CHIRLA:

(888) 624-4752 pic.twitter.com/ebTsKJQfS0 — City of Cudahy, CA (@CityOfCudahyCA) June 21, 2025

Last week, Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner released a nonprofit report on the rogue leftist NGOs likely responsible for anti-ICE riots across the L.A. area, highlighting CHIRLA as a key organization involved:

During the L.A. riots, a prominent participant was a group called the "Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights" (CHIRLA), which received money from Arabella but also millions in taxpayer money from both the federal government (under former President Joe Biden) and the city of Los Angeles, for "citizenship education." The group claimed its activities were under a separate "action" group that received no government funds.

Ongoing investigations indicate federal authorities—specifically the FBI—are actively tracing financial flows linked to far-left NGOs attempting to spark nationwide color revolutions against President Trump. Parallel to this, now a Democratic local official is allegedly calling for the mobilization of Mexican gang members against federal agents. This rhetoric suggests a possible escalation in domestic threats.