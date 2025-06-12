FBI's Patel Probes Far-Left NGOs Funding Anti-ICE Riots 

The Democratic Party's rogue network of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with Marxist-aligned political ideologies is likely serving as the organizational backbone behind recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. These demonstrations, which began as opposition to federal immigration enforcement actions, have escalated into civil unrest involving vandalism, arson, and looting, and now, the FBI has launched an investigation into the funding sources behind the chaos.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News, "The FBI is investigating any and all monetary connections responsible for these riots." This comes as a pattern of escalation is consistent with previous color revolution-style mobilizations by the Democratic Party's NGO sphere.

While experts note that protest funding itself isn't illegal, the FBI is focusing on the intent behind financial support—particularly if it facilitated criminal activity.

REPORT: At Multiple Riot Locations In Los Angeles Monday, People Were Seen Distributing "Bionic Shield" Masks Costing $30-$50 Each.

This Is Not A "Grass Roots" Protest. These Masks Assist Rioters In Fighting Law Enforcement & Guard Members.

Help Us ID The Source. pic.twitter.com/SZf6YZXrEz — John Basham (@JohnBasham) June 10, 2025

"If you have to watch out for a burnt car, that isn't a peaceful protest, that isn't America. That's anarchy," acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Fox News.

Among the nonprofits identified as playing a key role in last week's unrest are the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and Unión del Barrio—a group seen as the Mexican version of BLM, whose manifesto openly cites Marxist and communist ideology. These groups sparked some of the first protests, which quickly morphed into unrest last week and over the weekend.

As civil unrest spreads across Los Angeles, President Trump has ordered the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to stabilize the region. At the same time, nearly 200 NGOs linked to the Democratic Party's activist network are reportedly coordinating efforts to export the unrest to cities across the country this weekend.

🚨 JUST RELEASED: Follow the Money Behind the No Kings Rally 🚨



DataRepublican has launched an interactive, open-source map showing how your tax dollars flow to organizations involved in the No Kings rally.



🔍 I tracked funding from federal sources to final recipients,… pic.twitter.com/UWdYH3DVYO — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025

The latest on the Democratic Party's color revolution operation against Trump, supported and funded by rogue NGOs:

Some lawmakers warn that foreign influence and ideologically driven funding may be fueling the violence—and that protestors are being financially compensated to incite unrest.

Former FBI Executive Assistant Director Chris Piehota told Just the News that the agency "will start looking for those connections between the financial and logistical networks that these people depend on to create these, I would say planned disturbances or augmented disturbances."

"So yeah, I think you're gonna see the FBI make a much more aggressive push into some of those areas to cut off their funding and their logistics," Piehota noted.