Los Angeles is bracing for yet another day of what appears to be coordinated rioting sparked by mass arrests of illegals by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The unrest has involved organized elements affiliated with far-left activist cells, including Marxist-aligned nonprofits (see below).

The situation over the last two days has quickly deteriorated into looting, arson—including the burning of vehicles—and direct assaults on law enforcement personnel. Indicators suggest a high degree of premeditation and online mobilization in what appears to be an attempt by Democratic Party-aligned actors to ignite a Mexican version of the Black Lives Matter riots, echoing the chaos seen during the 2020 "Summer of Love" color revolution.

On Saturday, the Trump administration announced they were federalizing 2,000 California National Guard troops, while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also chimed in - posting on X that protesters who use violence against officers will be prosecuted - writing "You will not stop us or slow us down.'

President Trump also blamed California Governor Gavin 'Newscum' and LA Mayor Karen Bass Bass - saying in a Saturday night 'Truth' that if they can't do their jobs, "then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem."

On Sunday, Trump posted:

Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task. These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!

White House spox Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump's comments, saying in a post on X: "President Trump will uphold law and order and continue to remove all dangerous illegal alien invaders from our country," adding "The mob violence will be quelled, the criminals responsible will be brought to justice, and operations to arrest illegal aliens will continue unabated."

Newsom, Bass, and the LAPD are downplaying the protests - framing it as fed overreach amid 'peaceful' protests between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and protesters, after ICE agents carried out multiple immigration sweeps throughout the county.

California AG Rob Bonta said "There is no emergency and the President’s order calling in the National Guard is unnecessary and counterproductive."

Late Saturday, a Border Patrol Black Hawk helicopter could be seen unloading dozens of boxes of guns and ammo.

Meanwhile, the Deartment of Homeland Security accused Democratic leaders in California - including Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Mayor Karen Bass (D) of contributing to the violence.

"The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler called out Newsom and Mayor Bass - saying that the SBA will relocate its regional office out of LA 'immediately.'

And what do we have here?

The pallets of bricks have reappeared, echoing the same tactics seen during the 2020 riots.

On Saturday morning, we profiled one of the nonprofits behind the chaos — Unión del Barrio — whose manifesto is filled with explicit Marxist and communist rhetoric — appears to have become the next group Democrats are using as useful idiots.

DataRepublican noted that several NGOs are coordinating the chaos.

A number of NGOs have been implicated in this. Foremost is Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights or CHIRLA, and the photos of signs show they were printed by PSLWEB / Party for Socialism and Liberation. pic.twitter.com/yS7jXkHGJ8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles.



Over the past two days, ICE agents have conducted targeted operations across the Los Angeles region, detaining more than 40 suspected illegal aliens. These enforcement actions triggered large-scale… pic.twitter.com/bDTn0oB6nD — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 8, 2025

Further assessment is ongoing to determine the operational structure behind the violence and any external influence or coordination exerted by foreign adversaries.

"As a reminder while riots rage in Los Angeles LA's Mayor, Karen Bass, was a Fidel Castro supporter She was a member of the Venceremos Brigade and made 7 trips to Cuba during the 1970s — when it was illegal for Americans to do so Later, she traveled there with Obama in 2016," Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire wrote on X.

And this.

CC Trump admin?? Maybe it's time to codify DOGE cuts.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, pointed out:

I smell CIA/deep state all over this. Sanctuary cities like LA strategically encouraged erratic and violent migrants to seek refuge and now are using them to violently attack federal law enforcement officers. They have no respect for our laws, they use our entitlements, and they destroy our cities. This will be the fate of all sanctuary cities if we let this madness continue. "Foreigners who live in your land will gain more and more power, while you gradually lose yours. They will have money to lend you, but you will have none to lend them. In the end they will be your rulers" (Deut 28:43-45). These words were written thousands of years ago and still hold true today. Newsom and Bass want this altercation with Trump. They will trade a city on fire if it means they can score political points. Meanwhile, California suffers. Will we ever wake up from this nightmare?

Los Angeles was a war zone in the overnight hours.

Far-left & Mexican nationalist insurrectionists in Los Angeles have brought supplies to make Molotov cocktails to throw at US federal agents and officers. The ongoing riot against immigration enforcement continues to escalate.

Video by: @AnthonyCabassa_pic.twitter.com/7JWDFyQYti — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2025

Antifa and Mexican nationalist rioters in Los Angeles use a stolen refrigerator as a makeshift shield against federal law enforcement in Compton. The rioters are part of an insurrection against the government. pic.twitter.com/J0aRBwwJBl — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2025

🚨BREAKING: The scene in LA is escalating quickly. More and more fires are lit, a tractor trailer is broken into, and an advance on the police line is made pic.twitter.com/HLDJQcUCjq — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

Los Angeles City Council Member Eunisses Hernandez (D) called to escalate the fight against ICE agents.

A key question emerging from the unrest is the extent to which illegal aliens are participating in the riots—and whether any individuals or groups may be acting under the influence of foreign intelligence agencies intent on fomenting social unrest within the U.S.

Given the indicators observed so far—coordinated action, ideological messaging, and tactical resemblance suggest the rogue nonprofits aligned with the Democratic Party are using "color revolution" frameworks in their attempt to spark nationwide riots. This incident should be evaluated as a potential national security threat, given the likely participation of foreign nationals.

Stay tuned for updates...