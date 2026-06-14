Early Projections: 52% Of Swiss Vote Against Immigratiion/Population Cap

Summary:

The initiative "No 10 Million Switzerland" ( population cap of 10 million) is being voted on by the Swiss and is likely to be rejected at the ballot box

is being voted on by the Swiss and is New Projection by research institute GFS Bern, commissioned by SRG SSR, 1 pm local time

Vote Projection: 52% against Population Cap

Swiss voters are likely to reject the "No 10 Million Switzerland" (population cap of 10 million), according to public broadcaster SRF, which cited a political scientist at GFS Bern. These early projection results come after voting closed on Sunday.

As of 1 pm local time, GFS Bern political scientist Lukas Golder says the new projection of the "No 10 Million Switzerland" initiative shows 47.6% of voters in favor and 52.4% opposed.

The measure, backed by common-sense right-leaning politicians, including the Swiss People's Party, argued that out-of-control migrant population growth was worsening overcrowding, housing costs, public transport pressure, and overbuilding.

Switzerland, with 9.1 million people, has the highest proportion of foreign-born of any major country, and the Swiss are sick of it.



On Sunday, Swiss vote on a referendum to cut family reunification and asylum claims to zero, if popultion reaches 9.5 million. At 10 million, not… pic.twitter.com/7Brx9CNPFj — Jared Taylor (@RealJarTaylor) June 12, 2026

Opponents, including the government, parliament, globalist CEOs, and economists, warned that the cap would restrict access to foreign labor, damage growth, and reduce long-term economic output.

Related:

Switzerland has been pursuing largely unchecked mass-migration policies, with roughly one-quarter of its resident population being foreign nationals.

Consequences of mass-migration:

Switzerland is doing the right thing. Poor immigration policy has resulted in more crime and ghettoization of their cities. pic.twitter.com/u8qCxwvyGw — Casa ♱ 🇺🇸 (@geezindigenous) June 13, 2026

Last year at the UN, President Trump warned globalists in the West who pushed nation-killing open borders and the migrant invasion: "When prisons are packed with 'asylum seekers' who repay kindness with crime, open borders have failed."

🚨 Trump at UN: “When prisons are packed with ‘asylum seekers’ who repay kindness with crime, open borders have failed.”

2024 stats:

• Germany: ~50% inmates foreign/migrant

• Austria: 53%

• Greece: 54%

• Switzerland: 72%



Close the borders.



pic.twitter.com/AXXqzlbXec — 𝔉🅰𝒏 Karoline Leavitt (@WHLeavitt) December 6, 2025

Across Europe and the U.S., years of top-down nation-killing open border policies by globalist politicians have collided with public outrage. In many countries, voters never gave left-wing political elites a mandate for the invasion of migrants. Now, out-of-control migrant crime, combined with pressure on housing, public services, wages, and social cohesion, is helping fuel a broader populist backlash against the left-wing political establishment.

Globalists Spread Doomer Propaganda As Switzerland Votes On Immigration Cap

Switzerland is not a part of the European Union; it's an independent state operating in the midst of the EU apparatus, but you wouldn't know it with so many EU representatives and globalist proponents demanding the right to dictate Swiss immigration policy.

The Swiss public is voting on June 14th on a population cap which is aimed at ending the steady stream of mass immigration into the country over the past 10 years. In response, globalists and multiculturalists from within the country and without have launched a propaganda campaign to frighten voters with fears of economic collapse should they vote yes.

It's a narrative that has been repeated in the UK, the US, and a number of EU member states: "Without steady immigration, western economies will dry up from the lack of a skilled labor pool."

The Guardian has platformed a member of the German branch of the Council on Foreign Relations (an institution specifically tasked with ending national sovereignty and erasing borders) who claims the Swiss are about to undermine their own prosperity by refusing to accept more immigrants. They refer to the vote as a "Swiss Brexit by stealth..."

But Switzerland cannot "Brexit" if they were never a member of the EU to begin with. This does not seem to concern The Guardian:

"If there is one near-uncontested lesson from modern economic history, it is that open societies win. Openness to immigration was long the defining superpower of the US. Japan's strict immigration policy explains its dismal growth performance, and the fact that its average effective retirement age for men stands at 69.5 years.

Switzerland's remarkable ascent from peasant backwater to high-tech economy in 200 years tells the same tale. With no natural resources, Switzerland has grown wealthy because it has provided a stable economic climate that attracted foreign innovators..."

There is absolutely no evidence to support this claim. In fact, the data shows quite the opposite is true. Mass immigration, specifically immigration from the third world, consistently drags the economy down. The US has seen this problem surface over and over again and it is largely due to the quality of the migrants. Third worlders do not bring wealth or skill value to any first world nation.

The EU, as an authoritarian body, might seek to punish the Swiss for defying the globalist agenda, but that is an engineered consequence, not a natural one.

Switzerland is the richest economy in Europe per capita and they do have an extensive migrant population. Around 30% of the nation's current citizenry is foreign born. However, 80% of these "migrants" are western born and are not from the third world. The "skilled labor" is coming from other western nations, not India, not Pakistan, not the north of Africa.

The increasing tide of migrants from these parts of the world into Europe is starting to bleed into Switzerland, and the Swiss see the writing on the wall. The EU members with the most immigration are also dealing with the worst economic stagnation.

For example, Germany continues to deal with an unemployment rate hovering around 6.3%, with about 2.9 million people out of work. The labor market is experiencing a slowdown. Despite the rising joblessness, severe skilled labor shortages persist. In other words, migrants are not filling the job roles most needed within the German economy.

France's unemployment rate climbed to 8.1% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching its highest level in five years and surpassing mainstream expectations. The increase brings the total number of unemployed job seekers to approximately 2.6 million. The French government has been flooding the country with migrants for over a decade and the system is drowning.

Spain has recently instituted an amnesty program for hundred of thousands of third worlders, which has triggered another migration rush. It's important to understand that migrants from developing nations view the west as a target to be fleeced, not as a new home. Many migrants continue to maintain residency in their home countries while they siphon welfare benefits from Europeans.

Spain has the second-highest unemployment rate in the EU at 10.8% and a 23% unemployment rate for young workers 25 years old and under.

All of these countries are also facing a disastrous housing crisis. Mass immigration is destroying the rental and home owner markets. Germany has seen a 15% rise in rental costs, France is at 20% and Spain is at 25%. Rental availability is tight across the board with around 2% vacancy in medium to large population centers. Home prices in all three countries have skyrocketed by 15% to 40% depending on the region. Structural shortages continue to plague home buyers.

Switzerland has seen these numbers and they have seen the rising tide of third worlders trying to gain entry. It makes perfect sense for them to cap immigration. The Guardian Op Ed is revealing in the way it exposes the globalist ideology - Their argument is, essentially, that foreigners are entitled to access western economies as a kind of "civil right".

"...Beneath the economics lies something even more troubling. What makes the Dubai model so appealing to the radical right is that abandoning EU treaties would not only allow the SVP to cut immigration but also to strip foreigners of their rights entirely. For instance, they have proposed barring German and French workers from bringing their families. Switzerland would join the league of autocratic states that deny foreigners what conservatives claim to hold most dear: a life rooted in family."

It might sound like empathetic advocacy, but it is actually insanity. If it is "autocratic" for a nation to limit foreign access, then so be it. Foreigners (whether from the West or the Third World) are not entitled to the fruits of the Swiss economy. The idea that limitations are "unjust" or despotic is a product of leftist tripe and globalist disinformation.

Whether the vote on the population cap succeeds or fails, the Swiss have a renowned reputation as purveyors of order and common sense. It would be a shame for them to abandon it simply to avoid meaningless accusations of "xenophobia" or "autocracy". Frankly, their economy will remain far better off than the rest of Europe by applying a measure of logical discrimination.