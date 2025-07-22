"Go F**k Yourself": Colbert Now Ranting About Trump After Show Canceled

Late-night propagandist Stephen Colbert slammed his own network and parent company and told President Trump to 'go fuck yourself' in a Monday night rant, after CBS canceled "The Late Show" - which was losing upward of $40 million a year.

$40 million "is a big number," Colbert quipped. "I could see us losing $24 million," he continued, adding "But where could Paramount possibly have spent the other $16 million … oh wait" - referring to a $16 million payout from the network to President Trump earlier this month over a deceptively edited "60 Minutes" interview with former VP Kamala Harris last year designed to make her look less retarded.

Trump celebrated Colbert's cancellation, writing in a Monday Truth Social post that he "loves" it, and that Colbert has no talent.

Colbert replied "Go fuck yourself."

Colbert took over David Letterman's "Late Show" in 2015 and immediately turned it into a far-left ideological bullhorn. The show is a perfect representation of the inevitable evolution of progressive comedy - Abandoning all humor in the pursuit of political hegemony.

While CBS claims that the decision was purely financial, multiple staffers told The Independent they think it was part of the "Trump shakedown" that began with the $16 million settlement. Colbert's firing comes days after he suggested on his show that the settlement was a "big, fat bribe."

Colbert will remain on the air for 10 more months, saying "Over the weekend, it sunk in that they’re killing off our show, but they made one mistake: They left me alive. And now, for the next 10 months, the gloves are off."

Let's not forget how 'funny' he is... like the time he shilled for that experimental mRNA vaccine:

Or Mark Cuban's attempt at... whatever this is:

Meanwhile Jon Stewart has his brother in propaganda's back:

Trump also wrote "I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next," adding "Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show." One can hope.