"Got To Be CIA Front": Internet Sleuths Scour Web For Clues On DC Afghan Shooter

by Tyler Durden
The ex-CIA-linked Afghan national who killed one National Guard soldier and critically injured another just blocks from the White House has set off alarm bells across the nation and in national security circles.

The attack - likely soon to be designated as terrorism - highlights how nation-killing open borders, reckless Afghan intake policies, and broader migrant inflows from hellish third worlds, combined with the Democratic Party's suicidal empathy, have worked in unison to flood the country with tens of millions of poorly vetted people.

Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams has repeatedly warned about this threat: individuals with prior militant training or hostile intent have flooded the nation through these migrant inbound intake pipelines during the Biden-Harris regime years.

FBI Director Kash Patel has stated that Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal's brutal attack in DC earlier this week, which horrified the nation, is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Patel said agents seized "numerous electronic devices," including smartphones, iPads, and laptops, all of which are now being analyzed.

FBI agents searched multiple properties in a widening terror probe, including a home in Washington state linked to the suspect.

With federal investigations ongoing and largely being classified, X sleuths have uncovered a trove of information that, while not confirmed, likely sheds more light on Lakanwal.

Not confirmed, but a strong possibility: DataRepublican appears to have found Lakanwal's job resume, which includes a line stating he worked for the "International Rescue Committee."

DataRepublican then asked, "Given this, is the International Rescue Committee a CIA front?"

"One of the recipients of the IRC Freedom Award is ... George Soros, in 1993. Because of course," DataRepublican noted.

On the private donation front, IRC gets significant funding from Catholic Charities.

DataRepublican said, "IRC's head, David Miliband, was the Foreign Secretary under Tony Blair. MI6 (the British version of CIA) reports to the Foreign Secretary. This is getting more and more interesting."

Interesting.

DataRepublican concluded: "I've seen enough. IRC has got to be a CIA front. Just too many intelligence precedents. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!"

Mike Benz asked DataRepublican: "Are you sure the Rahmanullah Lakanwal who worked for IRC is the same Rahmanullah Lakanwal who is the alleged shooter? I saw that LinkedIn of the Rahmanullah Lakanwal at IRC but couldn't confirm it was the same person from photo and cross-matching. Is there confirmed proof? Thx"...

DataRepublican responded: "Admittedly, there's not a full entity resolution. Just a 99.95% match (naming rarity, background, etc.) but there's always that 0.05%. Literally the only other Rahmanullah Lakanwal in the world would be his coworker."

We also searched databases, such as the Afghanistan Central Business Registry, but found no hits on the shooter. A ghost?

Here's what other X sleuths found in their investigation that has yet to be confirmed.

The broader threat is clear: America's immigration system has become an exploitable gateway for bad actors with militant backgrounds or hostile intent - a threat warned about by Trump and America First officials for years - yet Democrats called anyone "racists" and "fascists" for denouncing these nation-killing open borders and poorly vetted migrant intake programs. Now chaos and terror have washed ashore.

