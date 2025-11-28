"Got To Be CIA Front": Internet Sleuths Scour Web For Clues On DC Afghan Shooter

The ex-CIA-linked Afghan national who killed one National Guard soldier and critically injured another just blocks from the White House has set off alarm bells across the nation and in national security circles.

The attack - likely soon to be designated as terrorism - highlights how nation-killing open borders, reckless Afghan intake policies, and broader migrant inflows from hellish third worlds, combined with the Democratic Party's suicidal empathy, have worked in unison to flood the country with tens of millions of poorly vetted people.

Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams has repeatedly warned about this threat: individuals with prior militant training or hostile intent have flooded the nation through these migrant inbound intake pipelines during the Biden-Harris regime years.

It's past time @DHSgov stops playing pretend and finally raises the terrorism threat level in this country. We have more than 10,000 Islamist terrorists on our soil, and they cannot keep looking the other way.

FBI Director Kash Patel has stated that Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal's brutal attack in DC earlier this week, which horrified the nation, is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Patel said agents seized "numerous electronic devices," including smartphones, iPads, and laptops, all of which are now being analyzed.

FBI agents searched multiple properties in a widening terror probe, including a home in Washington state linked to the suspect.

With federal investigations ongoing and largely being classified, X sleuths have uncovered a trove of information that, while not confirmed, likely sheds more light on Lakanwal.

Not confirmed, but a strong possibility: DataRepublican appears to have found Lakanwal's job resume, which includes a line stating he worked for the "International Rescue Committee."

DataRepublican then asked, "Given this, is the International Rescue Committee a CIA front?"

🧵 THREAD: What is the International Rescue Committee?



Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the accused, worked for the International Rescue Committee.



He is also being reported as working for the CIA.



Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the accused, worked for the International Rescue Committee. He is also being reported as working for the CIA. Given this, is the International Rescue Committee a CIA front?

"One of the recipients of the IRC Freedom Award is ... George Soros, in 1993. Because of course," DataRepublican noted.

One of the receipients of the IRC Freedom Award is ... George Soros, in 1993. Because of course.



One of the receipients of the IRC Freedom Award is ... George Soros, in 1993. Because of course. This was at the peak of Soros' influence with the State Department - when he was advising NED on Eastern Europe strategy.

On the private donation front, IRC gets significant funding from Catholic Charities.

On the private donation front, IRC gets major funding from Catholic Charities.

DataRepublican said, "IRC's head, David Miliband, was the Foreign Secretary under Tony Blair. MI6 (the British version of CIA) reports to the Foreign Secretary. This is getting more and more interesting."

Their COO advised UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, which used to house MI6 according to Gemini. Can't make this stuff up.

Interesting.

National Endowment for Democracy (our CIA quango) presented a 2005 award to IRC's then-President, John Richardson. He served as CEO of Radio Free Europe, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational & Cultural Affairs, and was a founding staff member of the U.S. Institute of…

DataRepublican concluded: "I've seen enough. IRC has got to be a CIA front. Just too many intelligence precedents. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!"

I've seen enough. IRC has got to be a CIA front. Just too many intelligence presidents.



I've seen enough. IRC has got to be a CIA front. Just too many intelligence presidents. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Mike Benz asked DataRepublican: "Are you sure the Rahmanullah Lakanwal who worked for IRC is the same Rahmanullah Lakanwal who is the alleged shooter? I saw that LinkedIn of the Rahmanullah Lakanwal at IRC but couldn't confirm it was the same person from photo and cross-matching. Is there confirmed proof? Thx"...

DataRepublican responded: "Admittedly, there's not a full entity resolution. Just a 99.95% match (naming rarity, background, etc.) but there's always that 0.05%. Literally the only other Rahmanullah Lakanwal in the world would be his coworker."

Admittedly, there’s not a full entity resolution. Just a 99.95% match (naming rarity, background, etc) but there’s always that 0.05%. Literally the only other Rahmanullah Lakawanal in the world would be his coworker.



It’s like there’s another Jennica Pounds who’s also a… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 27, 2025

We also searched databases, such as the Afghanistan Central Business Registry, but found no hits on the shooter. A ghost?

Here's what other X sleuths found in their investigation that has yet to be confirmed.

EXCLUSIVE: Senior intelligence officials tell @NEWSMAX Rahmanullah Lakanwal served for more than a decade—under three U.S. presidents—as a paid killer of Taliban jihadists for a ⁦@CIA⁩-backed counterterrorism unit. The U.S. had his biometrics: "He was good at what he did."

NEW:



Before committing Islamic Jihad in our nation's Capitol yesterday, shooting 2 National Guardsmen, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan Islamic terrorist who committed this act of Islamic terror, was staying at the home of a man named Stanley Creighton in Bellingham, Washington.

U.S. Special Forces Confirm Attacker Was Former Afghan Special Forces Operative



U.S. Special Forces Confirm Attacker Was Former Afghan Special Forces Operative

Further information has surfaced regarding the attack near the White House that killed two U.S. National Guard soldiers. The alleged attacker has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a former…

This wacky couple has blood on their hands. Stanley & Valerie Creighton from Bellingham Washington. They housed the National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal along with his wife & 5 children in 2021. Set up a GoFundMe for Lakanwal that has now been deleted.

🚨 BREAKING THREAD: The DC Guardsmen shooting isn't adding up. Shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal—CIA-backed Kandakar Strike Force vet (per leaked ID and Ratcliffe in a Fox News Interview confirmed Lakanwal's "ties to the CIA as part of a partner force in Kandahar" based on…

National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal and his wife & 5 children eventually moved into the Walton Place Apartments which is partnered with the Bellingham Housing Authority. AKA subsidized housing.

The broader threat is clear: America's immigration system has become an exploitable gateway for bad actors with militant backgrounds or hostile intent - a threat warned about by Trump and America First officials for years - yet Democrats called anyone "racists" and "fascists" for denouncing these nation-killing open borders and poorly vetted migrant intake programs. Now chaos and terror have washed ashore.