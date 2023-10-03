print-icon
Fatal NYC Stabbing Of Social-Justice Activist Caught On CCTV

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Oct 03, 2023 - 10:45 PM

For the second time in a week, a left-wing activist has been murdered in a major US city, where soft-on-crime Democrat policies have resulted in record crime.

On Monday, social justice advocate Ryan Carson was stabbed in the Crown Heights neighborhood of New York City.

According to police, Carson was walking with his girlfriend after a wedding when a suspect approached and asked "What are you looking at?" before stabbing Carson in the chest several times. The victim, 32, was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

Footage of the incident was obtained by the NY Post.

According to CBS News, Carson was a campaign manager with the NY Public Interest Research Group.

Reactions to the stabbing were as expected:

This is the second incident of a social justice warrior murdered in a major Democrat-run city in the last week.

On Saturday, a left-wing Philadelphia journalist who mocked concern over rising crime in Democrat-run cities was shot to death in his home.

Josh Kruger was shot seven times after someone entered his home, shot him at the base of his stairs, and then fled. Kruger ran outside seeking help from his neighbors and collapsed, where police found them after responding to call just before 1:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Watkins Street.

Kruger, 39, was rushed to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died just before 2:15 a.m.

