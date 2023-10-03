Fatal NYC Stabbing Of Social-Justice Activist Caught On CCTV

For the second time in a week, a left-wing activist has been murdered in a major US city, where soft-on-crime Democrat policies have resulted in record crime.

On Monday, social justice advocate Ryan Carson was stabbed in the Crown Heights neighborhood of New York City.

According to police, Carson was walking with his girlfriend after a wedding when a suspect approached and asked "What are you looking at?" before stabbing Carson in the chest several times. The victim, 32, was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

Footage of the incident was obtained by the NY Post.

GRAPHIC WARNING: NY Post obtains and releases video showing fatal stabbing of Leftist activist Ryan Carson in front of girlfriend on NYC street late-night after wedding



1. Always carry a gun



2. Always keep distance between yourself and a potential threat



Such a senseless… pic.twitter.com/tpNyaJk2Ke — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 3, 2023

Police released a picture of the youth who senselessly claimed the life of Ryan Carson. He will be fiercely defended by people just like Ryan Carson. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/75qeeh7U2e — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 3, 2023

According to CBS News, Carson was a campaign manager with the NY Public Interest Research Group.

Reactions to the stabbing were as expected:

Was he not able to get a social worker there to help him? — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) October 3, 2023

The guy was half his size, he didn’t fight back, and he died. Big lessons to be learnt from this. You cannot have situational awareness if you are in denial of reality. An awfully sad thing to have happened and I’m sorry for his family. — Evelyn Rae (@_EvelynRae) October 3, 2023

I carry everywhere I go. Even the gas station.

You never know. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 3, 2023

Liberals and anti-gun people will learn absolutely no lesson from this. — Work Hard Nap Hard (@workhardnaphard) October 3, 2023

Hey bro just like chill out bro I’m on your side bro go attack the magats bro bro bro noooooo



pic.twitter.com/YYykHNNugl — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 3, 2023

This is the second incident of a social justice warrior murdered in a major Democrat-run city in the last week.

On Saturday, a left-wing Philadelphia journalist who mocked concern over rising crime in Democrat-run cities was shot to death in his home.

Josh Kruger was shot seven times after someone entered his home, shot him at the base of his stairs, and then fled. Kruger ran outside seeking help from his neighbors and collapsed, where police found them after responding to call just before 1:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Watkins Street.

Kruger, 39, was rushed to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died just before 2:15 a.m.