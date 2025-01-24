Great Purge By Trump & Corporate America Could Leave "Thousands Of DEI Experts Unemployed"

After Donald Trump's inauguration celebration on Monday, the newly appointed US President purged over 1,000 Biden appointees from government roles. Some of these firings were due to their alignment with the radical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion movement. By late Wednesday, Trump had ordered all DEI offices in the federal government to be shuttered.

The DEI exodus has also continued in corporate America and will only be supercharged this year as the return of meritocracy will reign supreme.

"The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military," an executive order signed by Trump on Monday stated.

The order continued, "The public release of these plans demonstrated immense public waste and shameful discrimination," adding, "That ends today. Americans deserve a government committed to serving every person with equal dignity and respect, and to expending precious taxpayer resources only on making America great."

The DEI grift in the federal government was nothing more than a power grab movement by far-left Marxist activists who were put into positions of power - not based on meritocracy, but instead on color or gender. And by the way, DEI's true intention was never to work but to destroy the current system to usher in a socialist reconstruction of America. The woke mind virus was deleted this week.

But wait a minute, Gun Owners of America showed on Wednesday that at least one DEI head at the ATF was not purged. Instead, the individual was rebranded under a new position. Trump folks should investigate this.

With the DEI tide quickly going out, journalist John LeFevre pointed out there are "now thousands of unemployed DEI 'experts'..."

LeFevre continued:

They have useless degrees, minimal skills, wildly unrealistic salary expectations and delusionally-high opinions of themselves. These people are unemployable. They're toxic, bad energy, team-killers, and walking lawsuits. And the NGOs and academia are getting dismantled next... so they can't even find a home there. A couple of them can join KJP at Jennifer Rubin's new media empire, "run it back" with Kamala 2028 using the same playbook, or grift off of whatever retarded endeavor Steve Jobs' widow or Reid Hoffman funds next...

There are no rough estimates on the number of Americans employed in DEI positions across federal, state, and local governments and in corporate America. However, with the tide going out, that number could be in the thousands, if not more.

We suspect leadership in the military, government, and companies will now view these DEI activists as major liabilities, as LeFevre noted above.

Let's not forget we pointed this all out in the spring of 2024.

Good luck being employable. Maybe a non-profit funded by Soros will hire...

Make Meritocracy Great Again.