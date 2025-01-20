Trump To Issue Flurry Of Border & Immigration EOs, Along With DEI, Trade, Energy And TikTok

President-elect Donald Trump will issue 10 executive orders related to immigration and the border on Monday, including declaring a national emergency at the border, NBC News reports, citing an incoming White House official.

By declaring a national emergency, the Department of Defense will be authorized to deploy the military and national guard to the border. Officials did not elaborate on how many troops would be sent, or the scope of their involvement - saying it would be up to the DoD to make those decisions.

BREAKING: Donald Trump Teases Sweeping Executive Orders on Immigration, Energy, and National Security on Day One as President.



President-elect Donald J. Trump has revealed plans to launch a flurry of executive orders immediately upon taking office, targeting key areas including… pic.twitter.com/n60QYrqVuI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 20, 2025

The official also said the Trump administration would continue building the border wall and suspend refugee resettlement for at least four months.

According to the NY Times, the following is a list of notable EOs Trump will issue;

Immigration and the Border

Close the border to asylum-seeking migrants and end asylum and birthright citizenship. The president cannot change the Constitution on his own, so it’s not yet clear how Trump plans to end the guarantee of citizenship for those born in the United States, which is in the 14th Amendment.

JD VANCE: “The most important thing that we have to do is to send a message that America is closed to illegal immigration. You are going to see dozens of executive orders on day 1 that sends a message- You are not welcome into this country illegally.” pic.twitter.com/naKq2SygIP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2025

Involve the U.S. military in border security. This would draw immediate legal challenges because of the strict limits in American law for how the armed forces can be deployed inside the country.

Declare migrant crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border to be a national emergency, which would allow Mr. Trump to unilaterally unlock federal funding for border wall construction, without approval from Congress, for stricter enforcement efforts.

Designate drug cartels as “global terrorists.”

Designating MS-13 and Tren de Aragua as Foreign Terrorist Organizations would make it illegal for anyone to provide aid or collaborate with the groups.

HUNT: Should the Trump administration separate families to execute its mass deportation plan?



REP. ZINKE: The families are part of the problem. I surmise that in Montana, what's gonna happen is we're gonna empower the sheriffs ... the sheriffs are gonna round up. They know who's… pic.twitter.com/po1kuBmL4k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025

Federal Work Force

End remote work policies and order many agencies back to the office 4-5 days a week.

Gender and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives

Establish biological sex definitions for federal workers and as part of revised Title IX guidance to schools

Remove protections for transgender people in federal prisons.

Remove protections for transgender migrants in U.S. custody.

Tariffs and Trade

Direct federal agencies to begin an investigation into trade practices, including trade deficits, unfair currency practices, counterfeit goods and a special exemption that allows low-value goods to come into the United States tariff free.

Assess China’s compliance with a trade deal Mr. Trump signed in 2020 , as well as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Trump signed in 2020 to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Order the government to assess the feasibility of creating an “External Revenue Service” to collect tariffs and duties.

Energy and the Environment

Declare a national energy emergency, which could allow him to unlock powers to speed permitting for pipelines and power plants..

Order the federal government to roll back regulations that impede domestic energy production.

Signal an intention to loosen the limits on tailpipe pollution and fuel economy standards.

Roll back energy-efficiency regulations for dishwashers, shower heads and gas stoves.

Open the Alaska wilderness to more oil and gas drilling.

Eliminate environmental justice programs across the government, which are aimed at protecting poor communities from excess pollution.

Delaying the ban on TikTok

Mr. Trump vowed early Sunday to issue an executive order to give ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese owner, more time to make a sale and satisfy a law that would ban it in the United States. The incoming White House officials previewing Mr. Trump’s executive actions on Monday did not address any executive action on the app.