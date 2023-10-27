Gun Czar Kamala Harris Praises Australian Gun Confiscation

Newly appointed Gun Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, made a statement at the State Department on Thursday during an event with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, addressing the mass shooting in Maine.

Her comments were not unexpected, as she praised Australia's gun confiscation program.

"As we gather details, we must continue to speak the truth about the moment we are in," Gun Czar Harris said. "In our country today, the leading cause of death of American children is gun violence. Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities in the United States."

She continued: "And let us be clear, it does not have to be this way — as our friends in Australia have demonstrated."

.@VP Harris praises Australia’s massive gun confiscation: "Let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated.” pic.twitter.com/3oKrlqq619 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2023

Gun Czar Harris referred to Australia's largest mandatory gun buyback program in the late 1990s.

A summary on the official website of the Australian Parliament states that, unlike in the US, there is no legal entitlement to gun ownership in Australia. And Australian law requires citizens to prove why they need a gun.

What's clear is the US is not Australia.

Attacking the Second Amendment while praising a foreign country's gun confiscation program is an ominous sign.

Earlier this year, President Biden said he would ban so-called 'assault weapons' and high-capacity magazines "come hell or high water" (thus ensuring that criminals are the only ones who have them).

The problem with the rogue Biden officials attacking the 2A is that it leaves law-abiding, tax-paying citizens defenseless. At the same time, Democrats at all levels of government push disastrous defunding police policies.

In Sept., Democrats in New Mexico tried to enforce an emergency order by the governor to temporarily suspend the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque while also calling for a special legislative session to address the matter.

The objective of the Democrats is to disarm law-abiding citizens. However, it's widely understood that criminals are unlikely to surrender their firearms.