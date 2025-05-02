A Taxing Showdown: Trump Says Harvard Will Lose Tax-Exempt Status

The woke liberal elites, perched high in their Harvard University ivory towers in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have been plotted at extreme levels on the "F*ck Around and Find Out" (FAFO) chart, which illustrates their relationship between taking risks ("f*ck around") and facing consequences ("find out") in response to President Trump's simple request to dismantle the toxic framework of diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus.

The standoff between President Trump and woke elites deepened on Friday morning after the president wrote on Truth Social: "We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt Status. It's what they deserve!"

On Wednesday, President Trump suggested to U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon that the federal government may stop giving the far-left university grants: "And it looks like we are not going to be giving them any more grants, right Linda?"

The president has launched a formal review into the $9 billion in federal funding for the university. He demanded the university end DEI and crack down on anti-Semitic protests fueled by pro-Palestinian groups.

F*ck Around:

Find Out:

Last week, the president asked the Internal Revenue Service to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status. The Ivy League school's failure to wind down woke and toxic liberal agendas that undermine the nation has left it at the end phase of FAFO.

On Thursday night, Trump told students in his commencement address at the University of Alabama: "The next chapter of the American story will not be written by the Harvard Crimson. It will be written by you, the Crimson Tide."