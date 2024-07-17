print-icon
print-icon

"He Did It Again": Robby Starbuck's Anti-Woke Crusade Results In Deere Pulling Back On DEI Policies 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024 - 01:35 PM

Weeks after Tractory Supply nuked its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives following conservative backlash and boycotts sparked by commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck, Deere & Co. announced on X on Tuesday that it will no longer participate in "cultural awareness parades" and pull back on "woke" workplace policies. 

Starbuck said the Moline, Illinois-based Deere has committed to:

  • No longer funding pride parades
  • Business resource groups will no longer be divided on identity lines
  • Audit all training materials to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages
  • No hiring quotas or pronoun usage

"Another huge win in our war on wokeness, BUT I don't think this is enough for customers to go back. Customers want to hear that DEI policies are entirely gone and that they will no longer participate in social credit CEI scoring by HRC," Starbuck wrote on X. 

He added, "This half measure shows that we're a powerful force to be reckoned with though. While I'm not completely pleased, I don't want to downplay the fact that this is another massive win. All of you are helping me force corporate America back to sanity. I won't rest until we eliminate leftism from corporate America."

However... 

On July 9, Starbuck released a video on X titled "It's time to expose John Deere."

From Starbuck's July 9 X post to Deere's statement - the response time was one week. The world's largest farm machinery maker certainly weighed out the options of continuing to dive down the woke rabbit hole or face 'Budlight-ing' itself with boycotts. It seems corporate America is learning...

Starbuck's win with Deere comes after he mounted a similar campaign against Tractor Supply, who was forced to nuke its DEI program in June to prevent further backlash. 

Here's what X users are saying about Starbuck's success in reminding corporate America who their customers are... and how they should not be catering to a small fringe of Marxists pushing toxic policies. 

Which major American brand will Starbuck target next?

0
Loading...