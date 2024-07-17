"He Did It Again": Robby Starbuck's Anti-Woke Crusade Results In Deere Pulling Back On DEI Policies 

Weeks after Tractory Supply nuked its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives following conservative backlash and boycotts sparked by commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck, Deere & Co. announced on X on Tuesday that it will no longer participate in "cultural awareness parades" and pull back on "woke" workplace policies.

Starbuck said the Moline, Illinois-based Deere has committed to:

No longer funding pride parades

Business resource groups will no longer be divided on identity lines

Audit all training materials to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages

No hiring quotas or pronoun usage

"Another huge win in our war on wokeness, BUT I don't think this is enough for customers to go back. Customers want to hear that DEI policies are entirely gone and that they will no longer participate in social credit CEI scoring by HRC," Starbuck wrote on X.

He added, "This half measure shows that we're a powerful force to be reckoned with though. While I'm not completely pleased, I don't want to downplay the fact that this is another massive win. All of you are helping me force corporate America back to sanity. I won't rest until we eliminate leftism from corporate America."

Wow. @JohnDeere just issued this statement in response to me exposing them.



They say that going forward they commit to:



• No longer funding pride parades

• Business resource groups will no longer be divided on identity lines

• Audit all training materials to ensure the… pic.twitter.com/jmcNc2DWpW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 16, 2024

However...

Still a huge win but I agree. When they address this I’ll likely move on from the story as it won’t be much of a story anymore but there’s really 4 areas of concern still for me:



• Are they funding transitions and puberty blockers for kids?

• Will they dismantle DEI entirely… — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 16, 2024

On July 9, Starbuck released a video on X titled "It's time to expose John Deere."

It’s time to expose John Deere.@JohnDeere has been one of the most beloved brands by conservative farmers but recently on CEO John May’s watch, they’ve gone woke.



Here’s some of what we found:



• Funding a pride event for kids as young as 3

• "Genderbread man" training

•… pic.twitter.com/nWnSUCW08K — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 9, 2024

From Starbuck's July 9 X post to Deere's statement - the response time was one week. The world's largest farm machinery maker certainly weighed out the options of continuing to dive down the woke rabbit hole or face 'Budlight-ing' itself with boycotts. It seems corporate America is learning...

Starbuck's win with Deere comes after he mounted a similar campaign against Tractor Supply, who was forced to nuke its DEI program in June to prevent further backlash.

Here's what X users are saying about Starbuck's success in reminding corporate America who their customers are... and how they should not be catering to a small fringe of Marxists pushing toxic policies.

HE DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/2AOpmNhFvt — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 17, 2024

Wow Robby. Just. Wow. Amazing work. You’re exposing wokeness in huge companies and bringing about real change.



Well done! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 16, 2024

Now if they could just make products the farmers can fix themselves when it breaks during harvest season — Trog Lodyte (@Trawglodite) July 16, 2024

@robbystarbuck THANK YOU again. 🇺🇲🇺🇲 This is why I subscribed. I love supporting your work. Admittedly John Deere only went halfway with this, but it is already a huge walk back. God Bless!! — - Josh - (@WEAPONFORTRUTH) July 16, 2024

Which major American brand will Starbuck target next?